 Jake Paul's car collection revealed: Lamborghini, Tesla, more
Jake Paul’s exotic car collection will leave you speechless

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:39 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 13:11

by Kieran Bicknell
Jake Paul Car Collection
Instagram: @jakepaul

Jake Paul

YouTuber, boxer, and online personality Jake Paul has quite the car collection. From Lamborghinis to G-Wagons, Paul has an eclectic collection of exotic cars. 

Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul, rose to fame initially via the long-departed app Vine, before expanding his career. Nowadays, he is known for a multitude of reasons from Disney Channel appearances to YouTube and boxing.

Given his young age of only 23 at the time of writing, Paul also has quite a substantial car collection. With a vehicle for every use, his exotic cars are the envy of many smaller YouTubers.

Jake Paul’s car collection

Tesla Model X jake paul
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
Jake’s Tesla has been customized a number of times.

Starting off his collection is his only electric car, a Tesla Model X. This gullwing-doored EV starts at around $80,000 and offers 305 miles of all-electric range.

Jake decided to make his Model X stand out. With the help of famed tuning house West Coast Customs (of ‘pimp my ride’ fame) his Model X is now a true one-of-one. Featuring a custom wrap, carbon accents, and sandblasted details, this Tesla will stand out anywhere it goes.

His custom Ford Focus RS is also a show-stopper, and has been extensively customized for Jake by WCC also. Having wrapped it in black camo to start with, he then opted for a ‘dazzle’ effect camo, with pinks, yellows, and blues.

Not only did he re-wrap the car, but also installed a crazy rear wing kit, which made sure it was a true one-of-a-kind for the YouTube star.

Jake Paul’s supercar

Jake Paul Lamborghini Huracan Performante
YouTube: Jake Paul
Jake’s Lamborghini is his “dream car.”

The highlight of his car collection is his Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Finished in bright blue, his Lambo has 631hp from its naturally-aspirated, 5.2l V10 engine. Paul bought the “dream car” Huracan back in 2018 for $350,000, and has held on to it ever since.

Alongside his Focus, Tesla, and Lamborghini, Jake has been spotted in a number of other cars. Ford GTs, Brabus 6x6s, a BMW M2, and Audi R8s have all featured on his social media accounts, but it is unclear whether these are his cars.

Either way, for 23 years old, that is still a very respectable and impressive car collection – we can’t wait to see what he adds next.

Mysterious Bugatti hypercar teaser goes viral

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:31

by Kieran Bicknell
Bugatti tease new hypercar
Instagram: @bugatti

Bugatti is well-known for making some of the greatest hypercars the world has ever seen. They also seem to be pretty savvy on social media, and have gone viral as a result of their latest teaser campaign on Instagram.

Despite their future being an uncertain one, with rumors about being sold off by parent company VW, Bugatti seem to be steaming ahead with their next hypercar build.

The age-old brand has also brought themselves firmly into the 21st century, choosing to ‘tease’ the new performance car on their Instagram account to over 13m followers.

Clearly, this method of drumming up interest for the brand has paid off. In the 20 hours since posting the image (at the time of writing) it has been splashed across all corners of the internet. From Twitter to re-shares on Instagram and even news outlets, Bugatti have truly gone viral.

Bugatti’s Instagram post goes viral

All of this interest stems from one simple teaser post. Showing what appears to be the tail lights of a new car, the caption simply states “What if …?”

Bugatti Taillights lightened
Instagram: @bugatti
By brightening up the image, it becomes clear that we are indeed looking at a set of tail lights.

The post itself shows a set of x-shaped tail lights, set against a pitch-black background. Having enhanced the image, it all but confirms that we are indeed looking at a set of tail lights. The white light at the ‘front’ of the photograph also appears to be coming from a set of headlights, suggesting this is a new car.

Are Bugatti teasing a new hypercar?

Other than that, viewers have been left to let their imagination run wild. While the Divo – released earlier this year – was simply an updated Chiron, many are saying the expect this to be a brand new car.

Bugatti Divo
Bugatti
The Divo was based upon the Bugatti Chiron, but we may be seeing an all-new hypercar from Bugatti soon.

The x-shape lighting is also unlike anything ever seen from Bugatti before, and could herald a new design age for the brand.

Having recently lost their stake in the world speed record for a production car to the SSC Tuatara, this may be Bugatti announcing their comeback.

Their press area also states that a “digital world premiere” is coming soon. No doubt we’ll be seeing more of this usual spaceship-like design in the months to come.