Jake Paul's car collection revealed: Lamborghini, Tesla, more

YouTuber, boxer, and online personality Jake Paul has quite the car collection. From Lamborghinis to G-Wagons, Paul has an eclectic collection of exotic cars.

Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul, rose to fame initially via the long-departed app Vine, before expanding his career. Nowadays, he is known for a multitude of reasons from Disney Channel appearances to YouTube and boxing.

Given his young age of only 23 at the time of writing, Paul also has quite a substantial car collection. With a vehicle for every use, his exotic cars are the envy of many smaller YouTubers.

Jake Paul’s car collection

Starting off his collection is his only electric car, a Tesla Model X. This gullwing-doored EV starts at around $80,000 and offers 305 miles of all-electric range.

Jake decided to make his Model X stand out. With the help of famed tuning house West Coast Customs (of ‘pimp my ride’ fame) his Model X is now a true one-of-one. Featuring a custom wrap, carbon accents, and sandblasted details, this Tesla will stand out anywhere it goes.

His custom Ford Focus RS is also a show-stopper, and has been extensively customized for Jake by WCC also. Having wrapped it in black camo to start with, he then opted for a ‘dazzle’ effect camo, with pinks, yellows, and blues.

Not only did he re-wrap the car, but also installed a crazy rear wing kit, which made sure it was a true one-of-a-kind for the YouTube star.

Jake Paul’s supercar

The highlight of his car collection is his Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Finished in bright blue, his Lambo has 631hp from its naturally-aspirated, 5.2l V10 engine. Paul bought the “dream car” Huracan back in 2018 for $350,000, and has held on to it ever since.

Alongside his Focus, Tesla, and Lamborghini, Jake has been spotted in a number of other cars. Ford GTs, Brabus 6x6s, a BMW M2, and Audi R8s have all featured on his social media accounts, but it is unclear whether these are his cars.

Either way, for 23 years old, that is still a very respectable and impressive car collection – we can’t wait to see what he adds next.