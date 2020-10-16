DJ Khaled's luxurious $4 million car collection will blow your mind - Dexerto

Dj, rapper and producer DJ Khaled lives life by his “we the best” motto, and his luxurious car collection certainly confirms that. Featuring the best-of-the-best, Khaled knows how to travel in style.

With his signature “we the best” starting his songs, DJ Khaled knows how to live life to the full. His garage is living proof of that, featuring only top-shelf luxuries on four wheels.

Khaled’s net worth is estimated to be around the $70 million mark, and a good $4 million of that is invested in his cars. Featuring typical Rolls-Royces and Range Rovers, there are also a few rare oddities within his collection.

DJ Khaled’s Rolls Royces

While many celebrities would be happy with one ultra-luxurious Rolls Royce, Khaled is clearly a connoisseur of the brand. With no less than five in his collection, he can have one for each day of the working week, and still leave other cars for weekend duties.

His Rolls-Royce collection reads like a back-catalog of their entire brand. Wraiths, Ghosts, Phantoms – they’re all included.

Highlights of his ‘Roller’ collection have to be the Phantom 8 and Phantom Drophead Coupe. Two of the most expensive Rolls Royces ever made, the 8 is worth a cool $450,000 while the Drophead Coupe is worth a whopping $533,000!

In an interview with Forbes, Khaled explained his love for the brand: “What I love about Rolls-Royce is, you look at me, it’s like you’re looking at a Rolls-Royce. It’s just powerful; Smooth; It’s iconic.”

DJ Khaled’s Maybachs

The other brand that Khaled has a major love affair with is Maybach. Going head-to-head with Rolls Royce for the luxury market, Maybachs are often loved by those in the music game, and are referred to regularly in pop culture.

Featuring opulent interiors, stunning styling, and lavish details, Maybachs are one of the classiest ways to travel on four wheels.

Khaled owns two of these high-rolling vehicles. The first is a 2012 Maybach 57s, a luxurious sedan loved by the celebrity elite across the globe.

His other Maybach is significantly more interesting, being a Landaulet. Costing well in excess of $1.3 million, this convertible Maybach is the epitome of open-top luxury, topping even his RR Drophead Coupe.

DJ Khaled’s other cars

Khaled clearly isn’t a fan of high-performance, no-frills supercars or hypercars, as he doesn’t have any in his collection. Other than his Rolls-Royces and Maybachs, there are a couple of other SUVs in his garage.

Typical for most LA celebrities is a Range Rover, and Khaled’s Range Rover Sport is surprisingly modest given his usual taste. As is his Caddilac Escalade, which is perfect for blending into the traffic for incognito transportation.

As with the rest of Khaled’s life, the only way is up – we look forward to seeing what his next car additions will be.