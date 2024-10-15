UFC boss Dana White freaks out pulling $10K Neymar card

Dana White might not be the biggest fan of soccer, but his recent pull from a Topps Dynasty box of trading cards had him thinking otherwise.

UFC President and CEO, Dana White, was shocked when he pulled a Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior trading card worth $10K.

In a viral clip, White slowly pulled a Topps trading card with the Brazilian soccer player on it. As he saw the gold feature on the bottom of the card, White was hyped. “Oh my God!” he exclaimed.

“Get the f*ck out of here! I don’t know a lot about f*cking soccer,” White shouted.

Without much knowledge about the Brazilian attacker, White’s friend explained how the gold indicated a 1-of-1 card. “That looks like a one-of-one,” his friend confirmed.

“Hey, listen to me. You know me. This isn’t f*cking rigged at all,” White said as he pointed to the camera.

When the UFC CEO finally pulled the $10K card out of its packaging to see it was Neymar, his associates screamed with excitement. “No way! No way!”

“Is it that Neymar guy? I know who this guy is,” White added.

Neymar’s card featured his signature and a piece of a jersey worn in a PSG game, skyrocketing its value.

Though White was hyped to pull the worthy card, he previously stated that he wasn’t much of a soccer fan.

In a clip from several years ago, White shaded the sport, calling it the “least talented sport on earth.” He added that “there’s a reason three-year-olds can play soccer.”

Nonetheless, many soccer fans found White’s Topps pull unfair, saying they weren’t thrilled that the “rich get richer.”

Despite the criticism, White announced to Instagram that he’d be giving away the Neymar card along with a Paul Skenes card worth $15K.