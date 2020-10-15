Khalid's new custom Lamborghini Urus is insane - Dexerto

Singer/songwriter Khalid has taken the charts by storm, and with several number-one singles to his name, has splashed out on well-deserved luxuries. One such luxury is his new custom Lamborghini Urus, complete with a $20,000 surprise.

Rappers and musicians have long been known for showing off their wealth and success through their cars. Khalid is no exception and has been seen in a BMW M6 among other cars. While the M6 is impressive, it appears Khalid has taken his collection up a notch with his latest purchase.

Advertisement

Moving away from sleek German sedans to super-SUVs, Khalid’s latest ride is a Lamborghini Urus.

Packing a twin-turbo V8 with over 600hp, straight off the dealership forecourt the Urus is an impressive ride.

Advertisement

Khalid’s custom Lamborghini Urus

This is no ordinary Lamborghini, however. While the Urus and other Lamborghinis are popular with celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kanye West, Khalid wanted his to be unlike any other.

Khalid’s Urus features a custom wide-body kit from 1016 Industries, accentuating the sharp lines of the Lamborghini. With wider arches, extended front and rear ‘lips,’ and new spoilers, the appearance of the Urus has been completely transformed.

Not content with just making his new ride even more menacing than usual, Khalid has also opted for a desert sand-colored wrap to tie it all together. This is similar to the color seen on Kanye West’s Urus, but without the controversial monoblock wheels.

Advertisement

Some of the factory carbon-fiber details have also been left uncovered, to add a touch of contrast to the ‘sand’ finish. Resembling a high-class military vehicle, Khalid’s Urus would look just as good in the desert as it would driving around Beverly Hills.

No doubt we’ll be seeing this custom Urus in one of Khalid’s music videos soon, so keep an eye out for it making a cameo appearance.