 Khalid's new custom Lamborghini Urus is insane - Dexerto
Cars

Khalid’s new custom Lamborghini Urus is insane

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:18

by Kieran Bicknell
Khalid reveals new Lamborghini Urus widebody
Instagram: @thegr8khalid / YouTube: RDB LA

Singer/songwriter Khalid has taken the charts by storm, and with several number-one singles to his name, has splashed out on well-deserved luxuries. One such luxury is his new custom Lamborghini Urus, complete with a $20,000 surprise. 

Rappers and musicians have long been known for showing off their wealth and success through their cars. Khalid is no exception and has been seen in a BMW M6 among other cars. While the M6 is impressive, it appears Khalid has taken his collection up a notch with his latest purchase.

Moving away from sleek German sedans to super-SUVs, Khalid’s latest ride is a Lamborghini Urus.

Packing a twin-turbo V8 with over 600hp, straight off the dealership forecourt the Urus is an impressive ride.

Khalids Custom Lamborghini Urus
YouTube: RDB LA
Khalid’s Urus features a custom widebody kit and wrap.

Khalid’s custom Lamborghini Urus

This is no ordinary Lamborghini, however. While the Urus and other Lamborghinis are popular with celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kanye West, Khalid wanted his to be unlike any other.

Khalid’s Urus features a custom wide-body kit from 1016 Industries, accentuating the sharp lines of the Lamborghini. With wider arches, extended front and rear ‘lips,’ and new spoilers, the appearance of the Urus has been completely transformed.

Not content with just making his new ride even more menacing than usual, Khalid has also opted for a desert sand-colored wrap to tie it all together. This is similar to the color seen on Kanye West’s Urus, but without the controversial monoblock wheels.

Some of the factory carbon-fiber details have also been left uncovered, to add a touch of contrast to the ‘sand’ finish. Resembling a high-class military vehicle, Khalid’s Urus would look just as good in the desert as it would driving around Beverly Hills.

No doubt we’ll be seeing this custom Urus in one of Khalid’s music videos soon, so keep an eye out for it making a cameo appearance.

Cars

Shmee150 reveals ridiculous cost of insuring his Ford GT

Published: 14/Oct/2020 16:47

by Kieran Bicknell
Shmee150 Ford GT costs
YouTube: Shmee150

YouTuber and supercar collector extraordinaire Shmee150 is known for his incredible garage of exotic cars. In his October 13 video, he reveals some surprising news about the cost of living with his Ford GT supercar.

The Ford GT cost around $500,000 when new, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that the day-to-day maintenance costs would be astronomical too. According to owner Tim (Shmee150) however, they aren’t quite as bad as you expect.

Given that the GT is build by Ford, its hardly surprising that it is often referred to as a ‘blue-collar supercar.’

Though, with its purchase price of half a million dollars, it’s hardly cheap.

Shmee 150s Ford GT
YouTube: Shmee150
The Ford GT requires servicing annually, or every 5000 miles.

Being produced by Ford does have its advantages though, as Shmee explains in his video. Supercar ownership costs “vary hugely from one car to the next” according to Tim, and the GT is no exception.

Servicing for the Ford GT is on a very strict schedule of once per year or every 5000 miles. This means that drivers that make use of their GTs risk paying for several services each year, though thankfully the costs are impressively low.

Thanks to being a Ford product, servicing can be done at Ford dealerships rather than requiring specialist garages. Costing “around 500 bucks” per go, it’s a stark contrast to many supercars such as Ferraris and Porsches that run into four-figure prices for each service.

The Ford GT also comes with an impressive three-year warranty package, and can have a majority of its minor work done at Ford dealerships as per its servicing requirements. This saves on shipping the car to-and-from specialists, which in itself is a costly part of typical supercar ownership.

Clip starts at 3:00

As Shmee says, for day-to-day life with the GT “there isn’t actually that much to worry about… because it’s a Ford. Most things [consumables] are quite reasonable.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the cheap ownership of the GT ends. Due to the incredible performance capabilities of the car, specific Michelin tires are required which came at a “heavier price” than Shmee expected.

Insurance is a big kicker too. Tim admits that this is “by far the biggest cost for the car.” In his first year, he paid a staggering £10,000 ($13,000) for insurance on the GT. The second year wasn’t much better, coming down by £2000 to £8000/year ($10,400.)

So while day-to-day life with the Ford GT is probably much cheaper than many would expect, just getting it insured to drive on the roads costs a monumental amount; At least servicing is cheap!

