ZLaner reveals “insane” two-burst M16 Warzone loadout perfect for Rebirth Island

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update is in full swing and ZLaner has the perfect M16 loadout that can net you plenty of kills on Rebirth Island.

While many players will be getting to grips with the new content added in the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, ZLaner has decided to revisit a Cold War Classic. During his recent video, the Call of Duty content creator showcased just how deadly the M16 is when kitted out with the best attachments.

In fact, this particular M16 loadout is capable of downing a fully armored target in just two bursts, making it extremely lethal on Rebirth Island. Whether you’re looking for a new AR to use in the Season 3 Reloaded update or just wish to take down your foes in the blink of an eye, then ZLaner’s M16 is a solid choice.

ZLaner’s M16 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

As the M16 is a burst weapon, the recoil can be fairly significant. As a result, ZLaner has utilized the Field Agent Foregrip, which helps reduce both vertical and horizontal. While the M16 will still kick upwards, the Tactical Rifle is very easy to control.

Because of this reduction, the Axial Arms 3x has been utilized. Not only does this Optic make hitting ranged shots easier, but the 3x magnification also makes it perfect for landing those all-important headshot multipliers.

In order to help the M16 compete against fully-auto ARs and SMGs, ZLander has used the 16.3″ Titanium Barrel and Agency Silencer. These attachments raise the Rifle’s fire rate and bullet velocity, giving the M16 a much higher TTK.

Lastly, the 45 Rnd Mags give you enough ammo without any penalties to the gun’s ADS time – something that is very important when playing on Rebirth Island. Only two bursts are needed to knock a fully armored foe, so you’ll have plenty of rounds to take down multiple targets.

The M16 may no longer be in the Warzone meta spotlight, but ZLaners loadout demonstrates that this classic Rifle still has what it takes to shine in Season 3.