Warzone’s fastest-killing loadout is “unbeatable” in Season 2 Reloaded

A new fastest-killing loadout in Warzone is proving to be “unbeatable” according to one CoD expert, and it involves one of Modern Warfare 3’s newest guns.

Over the last few weeks, the Warzone meta has been in a pretty diverse state. There hasn’t been one gun that rules the roost and players have been able to find success with plenty of different weapons.

That has changed a little with the start of Season 2 Reloaded, as many players have been flocking to the MCW, Ram-9, and XRK Stalker following the recent round of weapon changes. The MCW has proven to be particularly popular amid claims it has been “overbuffed” with its Near-Mid Damage increase.

Article continues after ad

The new season also marked the arrival of the SOA Subverter, and it’s quickly risen up the popularity charts. In fact, the battle rifle has proven to be so powerful that it’s a key part of the fastest-killing loadout in the battle royale.

Article continues after ad

Warzone’s best TTK loadout for Season 2 Reloaded: SOA Subverter & AMR9

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal anyway, as he noted it’s got a TTK of just over 800ms in fights over 42 meters. That means it’s better than the likes of the Bruen MK9, and is equally easy to control.

WhosImmortal also pairs the battle rifle with the ARM9, as the SMG’s TTK sits around 600ms in fights up to just over 20 meters. Together, he believes they are “unbeatable.”



“In terms of the fastest TTK loadouts, if you pair the Subverter with the AMR9, there really isn’t a situation where you’ve got a slower TTK weapon than something else. These two absolutely thrive together,” the YouTuber noted.

Article continues after ad

SOA Subverter

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Stock: Motion-V2 Heavy Stock

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

AMR9

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Demo D50 Buffer Tube

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Given that the SOA Subverter has only just been added to the mix, it’s no surprise that it has proven to be strong right off the bat. That is typically the story with new guns.

Article continues after ad

The battle rifle is likely to be nerfed before long but for now, you may as well get struck right in.