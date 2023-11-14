Warzone experts highlight two MW3 guns that will “dominate” Urzikstan

A number of Warzone experts have highlighted guns from Modern Warfare 3 they believe can “dominate” the battle royale once the new update with the Urzikstan map launches.

Over the past few years, Warzone has incorporated guns from several Call of Duty games all at once. Even though over 100 guns have been available to players at times, the meta has seen focused on just a handful of options.

In December, Warzone will merge with Modern Warfare 3, bringing a new map in the form of Urzikstan, and 33 new weapons to the battle royale. That means that there’ll be 114 weapons to choose from when you first drop into the new map.

Naturally, the newer MW3 weapons will rise to the top of the meta pretty quickly as players try and decide what is worth using. Though, a few Warzone experts have already pushed their chips to the middle of the table and made some early predictions.

That’s right, if you’re considering leveling up some guns now in preparation for the new Warzone update, the Bas-B is likely to be your best option.

Both SallyIsADog and Warzone Loadout have highlighted the Battle Rifle as being one of the go-to’s come early December.

“The Bas-B is absolutely insane and will dominate Warzone in my opinion,” said Warzone Loadout.

The pair of them also gave a nod to the MTZ-556, with Sally comparing it to the fan-favorite duo of the ISO Hemlock and M13B.

Though, he added it may likely be better as a sniper support. “It’s going to be a good sniper support gun in the same way the M13B was a good sniper support gun,” he said.

Warzone Loadout has also tipped their cap to Holger 556, Rival-9, Holger 26, MCW, and Striker – which have all started to play a part in MW3 multiplayer too.

Once the integration between MW3 and Warzone comes around, we’ll likely see some early balancing changes that could change things. However, don’t expect that to be too significant off the bat.