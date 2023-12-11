Warzone players discover “DMR 2.0” as new marksman rifle dominates Urzikstan

Content creator Zyro has discovered a new “DMR 2.0 Meta” with MW3’s MTZ Interceptor, which is capable of insane damage output in Warzone.

Modern Warfare 3‘s launch brought a new wave of weapons for CoD players to use, with the end goal of getting ready for the game’s integration into Warzone.

Season 1’s arrival ushered in the highly-anticipated Warzone integration, and players are looking for what’ll dominate the field. Heavy hitters from MW3’s multiplayer, such as the MCW, Rival-9, and Holger 556, are expected to be in the mix for some time.

However, one Warzone player discovered an unlikely candidate set to dominate Urzikstan and usher in the new “DMR 2.0” meta.

MW3’s MTZ Interceptor is the new “DMR 2.0 Meta” in Warzone

Warzone player and content creator Zyro discovered what may be the beginning of the DMR 2.0 meta in Warzone. In a short video, he shows the MW3 marksman rifle, the MTZ Interceptor, shredding through training dummies.

“Looking at the Interceptor, probably the most broken gun in the game right now,” Zyro started the video. “We got three plates on. This thing is literally two-shotting to the head.”

He then proceeded to melt the training dummies horrifically while giving Warzone veterans flashbacks of the original DMR meta from Black Ops Cold War.

Funnily enough, Zyro encouraged players to use it, although he does include in the tweet he hopes it gets nerfed to the ground. Many responses pleaded with the developers not to nerf this, as it’s “fun to use.”

Whether nerfs come or not, be sure to hop into Warzone’s new DMR 2.0 meta before the developers change their minds and ruin the “fun.”