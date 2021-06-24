ZLaner hilariously cosplays as banned Dr Disrespect in World Series of Warzone

For the $1.2 million World Series of Warzone event, every competitor went live on Twitch — and Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane decided to show solidarity with his duo Dr Disrespect by cosplaying as the Two-Time and bringing his spirit back to the platform.

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch in June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. To this day nobody, including Doc himself apparently, has any idea why he was banned.

While the ban remains a mystery, it has been pushed back on by many of his fans and other streamers, especially as the ASMR and hot tub ‘metas’ of Twitch appear to regularly push the boundaries of the platform.

Advertisement

ZLaner — who usually streams on Facebook but headed to Twitch once again for this Twitch Rivals event — decided to show solidarity with his brother on the battlefield by showing up as the Doc.

While ZLaner and his trio partners ClutchBelk and Destroy put in an incredible performance to come in eighth place, it was his appearance that got people talking when tuning into his stream.

Even attempting to impersonate Dr Disrespect’s voice, ZLaner shared a message with his thousands of viewers at the time, explaining why he was doing it.

“We had to put a little bit of respect on somebody’s name,” he said. “Someone that we all may know, that can’t really do this himself over here. But we’re going to be doing it here today for him.”

Advertisement

Of course, as the tournament was run by Twitch Rivals, Dr Disrespect was unable to play in it due to his ban, and since ZLaner doesn’t usually stream on the platform he wouldn’t be too worried about any potential repercussion.

The tournament itself was eventually won by Aydan, Rated, and HusKerrs, who clutched up in the final match with a huge 24 kills to glide to the top of the standings.

So not only did ZLaner and co. go toe-to-toe with the very best, he also brought the spirit of the Doc back to Twitch in the process. Maybe soon we’ll know what really went down.