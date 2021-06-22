How to watch the $300K World Series of Warzone: stream, format, teams

The first World Series of Warzone tournament is upon us and it’s a $300,000 celebration of Season 4. From the format and schedule to the stream and teams, we’ve got everything you need to be prepared for the biggest prize pool in Warzone history.

Semi-invitational private matches with 50 trios.

Five teams with 10 trios each, drafted by captains on June 22.

Tournament on June 23 has $300,000 up for grabs.

$300K World Series of Warzone: Stream

Viewers should be able to watch both the draft and the tournament on Twitch Rivals’ official channel, but you can also tune into some of the top players’ streams. For the most competitive POVs, Aydan and Biffle are a few standout options — and, for entertainment, there’s always TimTheTatMan.

$300K World Series of Warzone: Schedule

Both the World Series of Warzone draft and tournament will start at 5 p.m. ET on their respective dates. It’s uncertain what time either will wrap up, but you can find the schedule for each’s start times here:

Captain’s Draft : June 22 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PST; 10 p.m. BST; June 23, 7 a.m. AEST)

: at (2 p.m. PST; 10 p.m. BST; June 23, 7 a.m. AEST) World Series of Warzone: June 23 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PST; 10 p.m. BST; June 23, 7 a.m. AEST)

$300K World Series of Warzone: Teams & players

There are 150 players, some invited and some who made it through qualifiers, participating in the $300,000 World Series of Warzone. Of those, five have been named “Team Captains.” These five, each of which are playing with their own trio, will be drafting nine other trios to join their teams.

Captain Teammate Teammate Aydan Rated HusKerrs Swagg Booya Diaz Biffle TimTheTatMan Frozone Sirciz TheDanDangler DougIsRaw Wagnificent Nadeshot N/A N/A

For now, those drafted teams have yet to be finalized — so the above is just the confirmed captain trios thus far. If you want to scroll through the full list of participants, you can check it out here.

$300K World Series of Warzone: Format & prizing

The WSOW divides $1.2 million across four separate events, with the first one’s $300,000 being divvied up on June 23. This event will feature 150 invited and qualified players playing in private lobbies, with points determined by kills (alongside multipliers for placement).

While $200K goes to individual teams based on each match’s placement and final scores, there will also be $100K split up between the five Captain’s teams (10 trios per team).

$300K World Series of Warzone structure

Six private matches Points awarded for placement and kills Individual map placement also gets prizes

Captains Cup scoring also in effect Points from each captain’s 10 teams totaled at end, with specific prizing for each of the five teams

Tie-breakers: Total kills without multipliers Average placement Most kills in one match Highest placement in one match



World Series of Warzone points system:

1 point per kill

1st place: 2x multiplier

2nd-15th place: 1.5x multiplier

15th-50th place: No multiplier

$300K World Series of Warzone: Prizing

As for prizing of the event, $200,000 goes to individual teams based on final placement while the other $100,000 is split amongst the five captains: Aydan, Swagg, TimTheTatMan, Nadeshot, and TheDanDangler.

World Series of Warzone: Total points prizing

Final Placement (by points) Payout 1st $50,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $20,000 4th $15,000 5th $10,000 6th $9,000 7th $7,000 8th $6,000 9th $5,500 10th $5,000 11th – 20th $3,000 21st – 25th $2,500

World Series of Warzone: Captain’s Cup prizing

Captain’s Placement Payout 1st (Captain) $30,000 1st (Team) $20,000 2nd (Captain) $15,000 3rd (Captain) $13,000 4th (Captain) $12,000 5th (Captain) $10,000

At the moment, this is all that we know about the World Series of Warzone’s format, prizing, schedule, and teams. When information becomes available about possible changes (like restricted items), we’ll update this piece.