How to watch the $300K World Series of Warzone: stream, format, teams

Published: 22/Jun/2021 4:43by Theo Salaun
The first World Series of Warzone tournament is upon us and it’s a $300,000 celebration of Season 4. From the format and schedule to the stream and teams, we’ve got everything you need to be prepared for the biggest prize pool in Warzone history.
Viewers should be able to watch both the draft and the tournament on Twitch Rivals’ official channel, but you can also tune into some of the top players’ streams. For the most competitive POVs, Aydan and Biffle are a few standout options — and, for entertainment, there’s always TimTheTatMan.
Both the World Series of Warzone draft and tournament will start at 5 p.m. ET on their respective dates. It’s uncertain what time either will wrap up, but you can find the schedule for each’s start times here:
There are 150 players, some invited and some who made it through qualifiers, participating in the $300,000 World Series of Warzone. Of those, five have been named “Team Captains.” These five, each of which are playing with their own trio, will be drafting nine other trios to join their teams.
|Captain
|Teammate
|Teammate
|Aydan
|Rated
|HusKerrs
|Swagg
|Booya
|Diaz Biffle
|TimTheTatMan
|Frozone
|Sirciz
|TheDanDangler
|DougIsRaw
|Wagnificent
|Nadeshot
|N/A
|N/A
For now, those drafted teams have yet to be finalized — so the above is just the confirmed captain trios thus far. If you want to scroll through the full list of participants, you can check it out here.
The WSOW divides $1.2 million across four separate events, with the first one’s $300,000 being divvied up on June 23. This event will feature 150 invited and qualified players playing in private lobbies, with points determined by kills (alongside multipliers for placement).
While $200K goes to individual teams based on each match’s placement and final scores, there will also be $100K split up between the five Captain’s teams (10 trios per team).
As for prizing of the event, $200,000 goes to individual teams based on final placement while the other $100,000 is split amongst the five captains: Aydan, Swagg, TimTheTatMan, Nadeshot, and TheDanDangler.
|Final Placement (by points)
|Payout
|1st
|$50,000
|2nd
|$30,000
|3rd
|$20,000
|4th
|$15,000
|5th
|$10,000
|6th
|$9,000
|7th
|$7,000
|8th
|$6,000
|9th
|$5,500
|10th
|$5,000
|11th – 20th
|$3,000
|21st – 25th
|$2,500
|Captain’s Placement
|Payout
|1st (Captain)
|$30,000
|1st (Team)
|$20,000
|2nd (Captain)
|$15,000
|3rd (Captain)
|$13,000
|4th (Captain)
|$12,000
|5th (Captain)
|$10,000
At the moment, this is all that we know about the World Series of Warzone’s format, prizing, schedule, and teams. When information becomes available about possible changes (like restricted items), we’ll update this piece.
