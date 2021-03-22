YouTuber JGOD shows how "broken" cameras give Warzone players massive advantage - Dexerto

JGOD knows just about everything there is to know about Call of Duty and Warzone, and now he’s gone in depth on how movement can exploit cameras and trick enemies in the game.

For as long as Call of Duty, or FPS’ in general, have been around, there have been issues with cameras and the difference between what two players in a gunfight are actually seeing.

You might have heard of “peeker’s advantage” before through other FPS games as well as Call of Duty, where players who peak their opponent first have a better chance of securing the gunfight.

As it turns out, Warzone has its own issue with camera synchronization and overpowered movement. If you ever thought you died round a corner or the enemy simply “wasn’t there,” JGOD has shown that you’re not losing your mind.

In his March 21 YouTube upload, JGOD looks at issues with ping, advanced movement mechanics and ‘camera desync,’ all of which added together can result in some seriously frustrating gunfights.

Using footage from the TD $50k Warzone custom lobby that featured many of the top streamers and players, JGOD provided several examples of how cameras can hold you back.

“On the player’s screen, it doesn’t match up with what the enemy player sees, so it creates a huge desync,” JGOD says, while watching footage of Aydan vs Speros in the Gulag. “Advanced movement, and movement in general, can be your best friend, and it generally favors the aggressor.”

Timestamp 1:29

He also shows an example with Jukeyz, who is on much higher ping, but still gets the advantage as he jumps out at an enemy from around a corner.

Read More: Warzone players claim TTK is way too fast after BOCW changes

This issue isn’t limited to Warzone, either. As JGOD shows, this is evident in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer too, proving it’s an issue across Call of Duty in general rather than just one game.

So, when you’re trying to get the one-up on an enemy in a 1v1, you should consider this video. Being aggressive, slide canceling, and jumping around corners is the best way to give you a split-second advantage over your enemy — you just have to make sure you hit your shots.