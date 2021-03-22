NICKMERCS calls for Warzone weapon changes to combat "broken" AUG meta - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wants the Warzone developers to make regular weapon changes given that the AUG meta is broken, even though he was at the forefront of wanting a powerful burst weapon.

Ever since Warzone launched over a year ago, the meta has been constantly changing. First off, it was all about snipers with thermal scopes, and now it’s become about SMGs and burst rifles.

At the forefront of the current meta is the Cold War AUG. A burst rifle that does ridiculous damage at any range, and is pretty unstoppable.

Plenty of players wanted a burst rifle meta, given weapons like the M16 had been lacking previously. However, NICKMERCS, who was one to call for the burst buffs, wants changes.

NICKMERCS wants more regular Warzone weapon updates

During his March 21 video, the FaZe Clan star discussed the issues with the game’s current meta and noted that he, and other streamers, did call for it at first. Yet, it’s gone too far.

“This is an ongoing, broken issue that happens in all games man. There’s a gun to use, there’s a meta where something takes over the game and everybody uses it, and once everybody caught up, the game is just a lot harder to play than it once was,” Nick said.

“I did kind of want this,” the streamer added, noting his constant calls for a burst meta. “Here’s the difference, I want it, I just don’t want it for four/five months. I think they need to get to a point where they’re pushing out updates for weapons. There are so many weapons in the game where they can buff things and nerf things at a much faster pace to give the game some more flow.”

Timestamp of 0:10

Nick noted that when it gets stuck, the meta doesn’t change for months and can make things boring for some players, turning them away from Warzone. “What’s up this months? A couple of weeks will suffice. That’s all I’m saying man. Let’s get a move on here,” he added.

It remains to be seen if more constant weapon tuning will be coming from Raven, or if they’ll keep chugging along as they currently are.

Warzone Season 3 should bring about some changes, but they’ll be in one go rather than over time like Nick wants. But, we’ll have to wait and see.