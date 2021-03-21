Warzone players claim TTK is way too fast after Black Ops Cold War changes - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone players are calling on developers Raven to adjust the battle royale’s ‘time to kill’ (TTK), with many fans claiming it has sped up significantly since Black Ops Cold War’s integration.

The Call of Duty series has become synonymous with fast-paced run and gun FPS action. One of the staples of the series is a fairly quick TTK, meaning you can drop enemy players very quickly, who then respawn and are back in the action in no time.

However, the battle royale formula is slightly different, with games considerably longer and no respawns (beyond the opportunity to buy back teammates or to win your Gulag once you’ve been eliminated). Some fans are becoming frustrated with the TTK in Warzone, which they argue is far too quick for a battle royale.

One player suggested that the game is unplayable “as a BR”, and likened it to the CoD series’ hardcore mode, which drops players’ health to 30 (meaning they die in one or two shots).

“I’ve been playing since the game came online last year,” they said. “People complained about the Grau and other weapons pre-cold war integration, but at least we had actual gunfights. Now if you get spotted first, even just a few meters away from someone, you have no chance. Why play a game where you get instantly deleted, only to sit and wait 10 mins for the hope that your teammate can buy you back only to land and get absolutely deleted again.”

Another player echoed the complaints, saying: “The TTK for this game has dwindled down to ridiculously low levels, and it’s really starting to feel like playing Multiplayer with one life… it feels like I’ve been dying before I even have a chance to react, find cover, or return fire.”

A number also highlighted the integration with Black Ops Cold War, speculating whether the addition of new weapons has had a knock-on effect on TTK. “Ever since integration, the TTK has been getting quicker and this can be incredibly annoying to play against,” one said. “Getting beamed without even being able to react in time can make the game so feel frustrating.”

At the moment, the key factor in Warzone’s TTK is armor. Armor significantly reduces the amount of damage incoming bullets do, but a player can only have three armors in use at once. This could potentially be raised to four, but this would likely have a knock-on effect on loot drop rates, the viability of armor satchels and more.

Of course, the more straightforward alternative is to simply reduce the damage output of weapons, or adjust their rate of fire.

While lots of players feel as though Warzone’s TTK needs adjustments, others will no doubt prefer the very fast-paced action, allowing them to mow down full teams, if they’re skilled enough. Any change to TTK that goes too far in the other direction could have a seriously negative effect too.