How to watch Team Diverge 50k Warzone event: team, streams - Dexerto

NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Team Diverge are hosting a $50,000 Warzone charity event that’ll invite 35 teams to compete over the lion’s share of the pool, and here’s everything you need to know to follow along with the action.

The new org has been steadily expanding since launching in October 2020, and are now going to put together a massive event to bring some of Warzone’s biggest personalities together on Verdansk.

The 35 team captains have accepted their invitations for the event and are getting ready to face off in the Call of Duty battle royale, and there’s going to be plenty of ways to tune into the games as they unfold.

Take a look below to get a rundown of the streams, schedule and teams for the 50k Warzone event sponsored by the JuJu Foundation.

TD $50k Warzone stream

As with many battle royale events, there’s going to be literally dozens of ways to keep up with the action. From TD’s Twitch channel to the individual streamers that are going to be playing with their own stream.

While you can follow along with your favorite personality, we’ve embedded the host’s channel below for your convenience.

Team Diverge Warzone Charity time and date

The game is going to be taking place throughout Monday 20, 2021, and players are expected to start dropping into Warzone later in the afternoon.

Though there’s little details on the format, teams are getting set to take the field at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST / 1 AM BST.

TD Warzone 50k format

With every battle royale, teams are going to be scrambling to find every kill and win to grow their scores.

Team Diverge’s charity event is going to take place over five games with teams having to perform across the day’s matches to finish near the top of the leaderboards.

TD $50k Warzone teams & players

The game is going to be packed with players gunning for the top spot with 35 teams made up of four players each. Well-known streamers, pros, and personalities are going to converge onto the battlefield for the TD Trails.

A complete roster with all the teams will be filled out as the squads are announced but we already have a good look at some of the people participating including all of the team captains.