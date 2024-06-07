Call of Duty leaker claims hated feature will finally be fixed in Black Ops 6

A Call of Duty leaker has claimed that one of the game’s most hated and divisive features will be addressed in Black Ops 6, finally appeasing mass player complaints from the last couple of years.

CoD has undergone some huge changes in recent years, be it gameplay-related, the massive growth of the game on Twitch and YouTube thanks to Warzone, or even the ever-changing esports scene for the FPS franchise.

However, with the last two games — Modern Warfare 2 & 3 respectively — there has been one feature that the player base has despised almost unanimously, and that’s the User Interface (UI).

Even for people who play regularly, the menus can be hard to navigate, especially if you want to switch between Warzone and multiplayer.

This, in turn, has left players dumbfounded and frustrated, both trying to find their way around the menus and also on why the developers would implement a UI like this.

Now, reliable COD leaker BobNetworkUK has suggested that the UI could change for Black Ops 6, with players hopeful for a return to simplicity.

Many in the replies celebrated the leaked change, calling the current design “so bad” and one even admitting that it’s taken them two years to find certain things, such as changing vehicle skins.

In a follow-up tweet, Bob admitted that he doesn’t know the full extent of the change but has “high hopes” that Treyarch will bring what players want.

It’s unclear how much the developer could change about the game’s UI, especially as it all lives inside the Call of Duty HQ app. This means it would require a complete change in the app’s layout rather than just the individual game.

Needless to say, players are hoping they will find a way to make the menus simpler and more streamlined going forward.