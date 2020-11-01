 Warzone players are complaining about how "broken" melees are - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone players are complaining about how “broken” melees are

Published: 1/Nov/2020 4:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty: Warzone Melee Broken
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Call of Duty: Warzone players are complaining that meleeing is still overpowered and broken, re-igniting a discussion that is as old as the game itself.

Meleeing is one of the most important mechanics in Warzone. It’s often easier to whip out a knife and shank an enemy at close quarters, especially when you need to reload.

However, it’s been a hot topic in the past year. Some people think it’s too overpowered, and have even gone as far as calling it “broken.”

Four months ago, the COD: Warzone subreddit created a poll to determine whether players felt meleeing was too overpowered. Two-thirds of the voters declared it was fine as it was.

But that didn’t stop other threads from popping up. Either way, it seems like plenty of players still think it’s an issue worth discussing, and something that needs to be addressed.

Call of Duty: Warzone Melee Broken
Activision-Blizzard
Some players feel like melee weapon damage in Call of Duty: Warzone is overpowered and broken.

A recent thread has re-ignited discussion once again. It’s already amassed more than 5,700 upvotes. In essence, the post revolves around a short clip in which a player runs into an enemy in the heat of battle.

The player sticks a Semtex grenade onto an enemy’s chest. Although his throw couldn’t have been more perfect, it doesn’t kill the enemy.

“A Semtex to the chest doesn’t down someone but a couple pistol whips will,” said the original poster. “One of the many imbalances of [Warzone].”

“Can we talk about shooting someone on the chest 3 times and then you get punched twice?” asked one user in the comments.

“Melee is broken as f**k in this game and the insane aim assist with melee lets you hit them without even facing them,” wrote another.

The discussion even went on to compare melee damage to a point-blank shotgun to the chest. In the end, the consensus was that meleeing does too much damage, and a change would be well-received.

Of course, there are bound to be players who disagree as well. However, the discussion has gained traction again, and it seems like it won’t fade away anytime soon.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect rants to himself for 10 mins after accidentally muting mic

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:07

by Bill Cooney
Dr Disrespect muted
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect accidentally muted his microphone just as he began a legendary-looking rant about Call of Duty: Warzone, and may inadvertently have created a new trend in streaming at the same time.

Doc is undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities out there on the internet, but like anyone else, he can still fall victim to the treacherous mindset of getting tilted. 

Like all professionals, he usually does a good job of keeping the speed, violence, and momentum directed at opponents. But during a recent stream, he experienced one Warzone death due to flashbangs too many and took it out on his desk instead.

With a slam that would make fellow streaming star, xQc, proud, the Two-Time let his desk have it just as he was entering into what seemed like quite the heated exposition on the role of flashes grenades in Warzone.

The only problem was that his smack muted the microphone and he didn’t realize it, leading to what may have been the best mime impression on Twitch for the next 10-plus minutes.

It genuinely seems like the 2019 Streamer of the Year had no idea he was basically just talking to himself, as you can even see him going into bits and continuing to rant before he unmutes. It seemed to work out fine though, as he made a pretty penny in donations from viewers telling him they couldn’t hear.

Dr Disrespect mic muted slam
Dr Disrespect
Was it really a mistake, or a bold new strategy in streaming?

“Well, that’s what happens when you slam sh*t around, you know?” Doc reflected. “I think I got like, $100 bucks from people telling me I’m muted. Hey Alex, next time mute me for like two hours, yeah.”

If Dr Disrespect hasn’t chosen a Halloween costume for this year, maybe going trick-or-treating as a mime might be his best option at this point.

Speaking of Halloween, the good doctor’s annual Doctober costume contest is nearing its conclusion as hundreds of fans have submitted their best cosplays, hoping for a chance to be selected among the best. The winners are due to be announced in the upcoming few days, but you can check out some of the best costume submissions so far here.