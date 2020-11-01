Warzone players are complaining about how "broken" melees are - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone players are complaining that meleeing is still overpowered and broken, re-igniting a discussion that is as old as the game itself.

Meleeing is one of the most important mechanics in Warzone. It’s often easier to whip out a knife and shank an enemy at close quarters, especially when you need to reload.

However, it’s been a hot topic in the past year. Some people think it’s too overpowered, and have even gone as far as calling it “broken.”

Four months ago, the COD: Warzone subreddit created a poll to determine whether players felt meleeing was too overpowered. Two-thirds of the voters declared it was fine as it was.

But that didn’t stop other threads from popping up. Either way, it seems like plenty of players still think it’s an issue worth discussing, and something that needs to be addressed.

A recent thread has re-ignited discussion once again. It’s already amassed more than 5,700 upvotes. In essence, the post revolves around a short clip in which a player runs into an enemy in the heat of battle.

The player sticks a Semtex grenade onto an enemy’s chest. Although his throw couldn’t have been more perfect, it doesn’t kill the enemy.

“A Semtex to the chest doesn’t down someone but a couple pistol whips will,” said the original poster. “One of the many imbalances of [Warzone].”

“Can we talk about shooting someone on the chest 3 times and then you get punched twice?” asked one user in the comments.

“Melee is broken as f**k in this game and the insane aim assist with melee lets you hit them without even facing them,” wrote another.

The discussion even went on to compare melee damage to a point-blank shotgun to the chest. In the end, the consensus was that meleeing does too much damage, and a change would be well-received.

Of course, there are bound to be players who disagree as well. However, the discussion has gained traction again, and it seems like it won’t fade away anytime soon.