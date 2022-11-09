How to level up Battle Pass in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is finally here with an unexpected twist. Here’s everything you need to know about leveling up the game’s Battle Pass.

Modern Warfare 2 did not shy away from turning CoD’s traditional formula on its head. Receivers change how players unlock weapons and attachments, forcing the use of weapons players may not have even touched in previous series entries.

Perks also received an overhaul in MW2, introducing Base, Bonus, and Ultimate Perks. Not to mention the developers added a third-person game mode.

Despite receiving backlash, Infinity Ward is once again throwing caution to the wind, altering the traditional Battle Pass system. Let’s jump right into how to progress through each tier.

How does the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass work

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s new Battle Pass system is based on a multi-sector map.

Fans of battle royale games will be familiar with how Battle Passes work. Usually, players progress from left to right, earning new items along the way. However, in Modern Warfare 2, your Battle Pass is a multi-sector map.

The days of reaching the highest level of a Battle Pass to earn an item you were looking forward to most are over.

MW2 allows you to dictate your own path toward completing everything. Players unlock Battle token Tier Skips and can use them as they please.

Activision We don’t know the specifics for Warzone 2’s Battle Pass just yet.

In Warzone 2 Season 1, each map has at least 20 sectors, with five items in each sector. Activision stated in its latest blog, “tokens can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector.”

For example, if there is a specific Operator Skin or weapon you want to unlock first, you can use a token on it first before unlocking other items.

As for the reasoning behind changing MW2’s Battle Pass, the developers claimed, “Essentially, these tokens can be used to unlock specific items within the Battle Pass at your own pace.”

We will provide an update when we learn more about what’s included in the Season 1 Battle Pass.