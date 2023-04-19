Warzone 2 is reusing classic Warzone 1 skins and players are furious

Activision is selling recolored skins from older Call of Duty games in Warzone 2 and it has infuriated the community.

Since Season 3 began Activision has added a whole host of new cosmetics to Warzone 2, with the premium BlackCell battle pass and bundles that the community has labeled pay to win.

Many Warzone 2 players were unhappy with these changes and now another new monetization scheme has been implemented.

This time around the Call of Duty publisher is trying to sell players recolored skins from the original Modern Warfare reboot.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 sells full-price recolored skins from Modern Warfare

On April 18, a new bundle was added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Titled Tracer Pack: Dr. Kushlov, the cannabis-themed bundle costs 2,400 COD Points and reuses assets from the previous Modern Warfare.

In the bundle, there is a Kastov 762 variant called the Vaporizer which is a reskin of Modern Warfare’s Resonant, an AK-47 that fired electric bullets. Instead of electricity, the Vaporizer fires green tracers and leaves behind a Smoke Puff death effect.

Outside of the recolored variant, tracers, and new death effect, the Vaporizer is largely identical to the Resonant. The gun model itself is extremely similar even utilizing renamed versions of the same barrel and magazine attachment.

Article continues after ad

The Dr. Kushlov bundle also contains an operator skin for Gromsko that reuses assets from Bale’s Dr. Karlov skin featured in Modern Warfare. Plus the Classic Ghost Pack is currently being sold for 2,400 COD Points with the operator skins included being recolors of previously sold items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Call of Duty YouTuber HunterTV replied questioning the inconsistencies: “I don’t understand how they couldn’t transfer bundles from MW2019 when tons of blueprints, skins, assets, and huge structures transferred over with no problem.”

Article continues after ad

Warzone streamer StoneMountain64 poked fun at the situation, simply saying: “All the fun of buying the same skin again,” with a laughing emoji attached.

An upset user responding on Reddit made their views on selling recolored items clear: “It’s crazy how much stuff is being taken from the last MW game and being resold to people. It is so f**king scummy. A lot of bundles lately are made up of 80% stuff that people bought 2-3 years ago.”

Article continues after ad

Recoloring skins is something that’s happened in other battle royales, such as Apex Legends, but fans haven’t been quite as outraged over there. So, we’ll have to wait and see if anything changes on the CoD side.