Why Warzone desperately needs a ranked playlist now more than ever

Published: 14/Jan/2021 7:00

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Warzone is winding down on its first full year on the market but the idea of a ranked playlist still seems like a distant dream. Here’s why the community needs to push for a proper competitive pathway sooner rather than later.

There’s no denying the enormity of Warzone. It arrived at the perfect time and quickly amassed millions of players on its ascension to the top of the battle royale genre. Though while the title makes billions in profit every few months, it often feels like key components are still missing.

Namely, any form of support for competitive play.

Battle royale titles at their very core are some of the most competitive games out there. Each and every player is vying to outlast their opposition through wit or aggression. Call of Duty’s frenetic gameplay only ratchets things up to a new level of intensity in the genre, yet Warzone seems years behind its counterparts in this area.

Beyond leaderboards that are often riddled with hackers, there’s really no way of distinguishing skill in-game. No Arena mode similar to Fortnite, no Ranked Leagues comparable to Apex Legends, and the list goes on. This has led to the community using third-party tools to gauge their opponents more often than not.

It’s somewhat of a call for help as players implore Activision to offer up any kind of in-game guidance.

We’ve reached a breaking point where some of the world’s best players are even stepping away from the title. A ranked playlist could alleviate many of Warzone’s critical issues and help the game thrive like never before. Here’s how.

Warzone SBMM
sbmmwarzone
A look at Symfuhny’s latest games as an example of how SBMM can vary from Bronze to Diamond-tier lobbies.

First up is the controversial yet unavoidable talking point of Skill-Based-Matchmaking (SBMM). This has once again been at the forefront of the competitive scene lately, as new tricks have emerged and some wild accusations have been thrown around.

As much as the community might complain, SBMM isn’t going anywhere. It’s all too embedded in the Call of Duty franchise at this point. But when players are reverse boosting to get easier lobbies, it throws competitive integrity out the window. 

How can a $300,000 online tournament truly know that its winners didn’t reverse boost prior to their official games? Or that an elite Duo didn’t sneakily alter their IP address to negate the impact of SBMM and find easier lobbies from other regions?

Even without intentionally trying to manipulate the systems in place, players can sometimes still be thrown into baffling lobbies without reason. This alone creates a sense of imbalance with too many variables up for exploitation. Implementing a proper ranked playlist would be a start in trying to mitigate these issues.

Talk of ‘bot lobbies’ and ‘Bronze-tier’ games could be done away with if authentic ranks were introduced in Warzone. We could have clear-cut indicators of just how challenging a lobby really is.

Have a top 100 player in your game? Warzone should be able to feed us that information through a simple icon next to the player’s name. Trying to rank up from Bronze? You should expect to see more Silver-ranked players than usual in your next match.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Everyone Warzone victory would be all the more sweet in a ranked playlist.

From Bronze through to Diamond, having an official rank would help distinguish the caliber of any given lobby. Players can hop over into unranked games when they need a warmup or a breather. Though for the elite competitions, top tier lobbies could be the norm with a ranked system in place.

Utilizing the full potential of SBMM to force the best players together would only help Warzone flourish in a ranked setting.

Huskerrs howl warzone logo
Huskerrs / Activision
Millions in prizing has already been on offer in Warzone’s first year alone yet competitive integrity is more questionable than ever before.

Not only would it help improve the day to day Warzone grind, but it would be a major boost to the integrity of large-scale events. Rather than inviting players based on their standing in the community, tournament organizers could instead check the rankings and actually see the best players in the world. 

There would be no more guesswork as to whether a player rose to fame by stomping ‘bots’ or if they’re genuinely one of the better players in the world. It would also pave the way for new talent to rise to the top.

Say the 30 highest-ranked players automatically earn a spot in the next Activision-backed event, for instance. It would give everyone a reason to play from the biggest streamers, to hungry up-and-comers.

Moreover, tournaments would feel more legitimate than ever before thanks to how effective a competitive ladder would be in Warzone. Winners would never have their efforts questioned again if they had proven track records among the top of the global standings in-game.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Ranked could provide an even playing field for players of all skill-levels while public games can be there for a more casual experience.

It goes without saying that a lot more still needs to be done to get Warzone into a fair and balanced state. Without any form of anti-cheat, the idea of a ranked playlist is still just a pipe dream. 

With new game-breaking glitches popping up every day, and hackers trying to ruin things, the devs always have their plate full. The onus is on Activision to get a ranked experience off the ground and remind everyone why Warzone was one of the fastest-growing battle royales of all time.

Call of Duty hacker reveals exactly how he cheats in Warzone

Published: 14/Jan/2021 1:01

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone hacker
YouTube, @Rara

Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s hacker drama showing no signs of slowing down, a Facebook streamer has explained how he’s able to cheat and comfortably withstand Activision’s countermeasures. 

Going by ‘Boricua Rage Gaming’ on Facebook, a streamer, who considers himself a “modder” rather than a “hacker,” has gained popularity for showing viewers the point-of-view of someone using cheats. Promoting transparency, he revealed precisely how he cheats in Warzone and is able to continue doing so despite developers’ efforts. 

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and the Infinity Ward title’s biggest ban wave occurred on September 28 when around 20,000 accounts were permanently suspended due to detection of disallowed hacking software. Now, Treyarch and Raven Software have entered the fold alongside Black Ops Cold War’s integration, yet cheaters remain prevalent.

In an interview with YouTube’s Rara, who previously revealed how Warzone competitors were reverse-boosting into bot lobbies to farm content, Boricua Rage shared his perspective on how easy it is to hack in CoD’s battle royale.

Noting that he got into hacking after dying to one and began streaming his cheats live in August, Boricua Rage explains that he’s “just a normal player like the rest of us.” Further, he would rather be dubbed a modder than a hacker because he is “not the one who broke the game.”

As for the specific process to hacking – or as he would prefer it, modding – Boricua Rage found a website he was comfortable with based on reviews and ease of process. He then opted to purchase a hack that “spoofs” (hides his IP address) and allows for both Aim FOV (control over the aimbot’s field of view and distance) and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception, which reveals other users’ information — capable of including location through walls and even weapons in use).

After purchasing the hack, the next step is to avoid bans. In the September ban wave, which Boricua Rage calls “the big, big, big, big, big, big ban wave,” he lost a total of 80 accounts. But that was only a slight hindrance, as he claims he is able to continue using new ones weekly because he has “a buddy who hooks them up.”

warzone loadout weapon
YouTube: Apollo432/Infinity Ward
Hackers will not typically be seen with high-level loadouts like this one, as they frequently need new accounts.

As Boricua Rage explains, continually creating new accounts is one way to stave off Activision’s efforts and, on the hackers’ side, updating engines is another. While new accounts bypass shadow bans and permanent bans, engine creators will also update their software as soon as developers’ anti-cheat detection programs figure out their current hacks.

In sum, he explains the efforts to curb hacking as a tug-of-war between software engineers on both sides: “There’s a lot of smart people out there that counter. It’s just a never-ending war, you know? When they do something, it takes a little bit for the other guys to catch up.”