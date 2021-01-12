Logo
NICKMERCS explains why he avoids Warzone tournaments due to “dirty” players

Published: 12/Jan/2021 1:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/NICKMERCS

In a recent stream on Twitch, Nickmercs explained that he avoids newer Warzone tournaments because they are “dirty”, claiming that he knows of players who “drop their K/D” and use cheats like special routers that allow them to get into lower-skilled lobbies.

Cheating in Warzone is one of the hottest topics in the game’s community right now. Between methods allowing players to get into so-called “bot lobbies” to people accusing other streamers of using said methods, one thing for certain right now is that cheating is on the minds of a lot of more-competitive Warzone players.

Now, popular Warzone streamer Nickmercs has commented on the drama, stating in a clip from a recent livestream that he knows people cheat using a bunch of different methods. Explaining why that’s part of the reason he won’t play in competitive Warzone tournaments anymore.

“There’s a reason why I don’t play in these tournaments anymore,” NICKMERCS said. It has nothing to do with skill. The only reason I don’t play is because they’re dirty. The f*cking tournaments are dirty. They’re all dirty. I’m not saying everybody playing in them is dirty, I’m saying there are people that are allowed to play in these tournaments that are dirty. I don’t wanna have anything to do with them.”

Activision
Cheating in Warzone is a hot topic in the community right now.

The streamer does levy some pretty strong accusations, he doesn’t mention by name exactly who is using these methods or just cheating in general, due to the fact that he “doesn’t care enough” to “call out everybody”.

Beyond that, the streamer also complained about “apps” that provide unverified statistics, more than likely referring to the number of unofficial Warzone companion apps that started cropping up in recent weeks, which have also gained some notable traction within the community.

“There’s no verification, the math is wrong, they’re not doing it right,” NICKMERCS said.

All in all, it’s understandable why the streamer would be frustrated by these “dirty” tournaments. If certain players truly are cheating and using methods to circumvent SBMM, then that should be dealt with appropriately.

While some YouTubers have been more willing to call out certain players for cheating, until we get a longer form breakdown by a big streamer, it may be a while before we have any answers regarding how many people use these methods.

How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:36

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

After being leaked through a Microsoft Store listing, it’s now confirmed that fans will be able to try out Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free from January 14 through January 21, 2021. Here’s what we know about it.

Free access weekends are nothing new for Call of Duty’s standard multiplayer. Every once in a while, Activision will allow players to try out a small selection of the newest multiplayer maps and modes for a short amount of time, with the obvious hopes that it’ll get them to buy the whole game.

While that is normal for the multiplayer (having happened multiple times with Modern Warfare and once already in Black Ops Cold War), the same cannot be said for Zombies modes, as that’s usually kept locked away in the full version. Now, that seems like it’ll be changing.

According to Activision, fans who don’t have the game will be getting free access to the game’s Zombies mode, from January 14 to January 21, 2021. The best part is that fans will have access to two separate modes during the free weekend: the standard Die Maschine experience and the new mode Cranked.

PlayStation players will also get access to Onslaught, a mode exclusive to the platform which allows two players to fight rounds of the undead on multiplayer maps.

Notably absent from the weekend is Dead Ops Arcade 3, a top-down, fan-favorite variant of the traditional Zombies mode. While this is a bit disappointing, it does make sense, as that’s viewed as more of bonus experience rather than one on the same level as the others.

How to download Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access

Activision/Microsoft
Players will be able to download the Zombies Free Access application soon via their platforms store.

Currently, the download link for the BOCW Zombies Free Access is not live yet, meaning there’s no way to actually download the application as of the time of this writing. It’s unknown if the link will go live early, giving players a chance to download it, or if they’ll have to wait until the 14th.

That being said, Treyarch has basically confirmed that it should be as easy as simply searching for it, downloading the application off of the Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net stores, and then playing it like any other free weekend.

Of course, once more concrete details become available, we’ll update this article with step-by-step instructions to help out fans who might wanna get their hands on it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before it’s available.