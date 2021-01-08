Logo
Warzone player reveals how to reverse-engineer SBMM for “bot lobbies”

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:18

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone sbmm bot lobbies
Activision

Warzone

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s players continue to grapple with skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), some have discovered an unfair workaround to guarantee easy bot lobbies. 

From Infinity Ward to Treyarch and Raven Software, the developers Activision have enlisted for Call of Duty: Warzone have remained completely silent about their approach to SBMM. Instead, the game’s millions of players have had to come up with theories about the matchmaking algorithms themselves.

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and players have spent months arguing about the merits of SBMM and its enforcement. Some believe it’s necessary to protect newer or more casual players, others believe it unfairly punishes players for having good games. Most lie somewhere in between, simply hoping for some transparency and balance to the matchmaking system.

Recently, fans have discovered their own way to achieve some level of transparency by using the SBMM Warzone website — which allows you to view full kill-death-ratio (K/D) data for your entire lobby. Using that and some experimentation, YouTuber ‘Rara’ has discovered the method for reverse-boosting into bot lobbies and simultaneously exposed a streamer for using said method to get easy content.

While we won’t detail the specifics of this method, it’s relatively simple and easy to pull off, although it does require multiple accounts and multiple gaming setups. While it’s unclear how prevalent the issue is, it’s clear that numerous players have been taking advantage of it.

“I debated doing this. I debated leaving it alone until it was fixed. But I feel like if I’m gonna use this, because I am and I’m gonna put a disclaimer every time I do, I want you guys to be able to use it. I really fought with the thought.” Ultimately, while Rara wasn’t sure if he should post the video explaining the method, he decided it was worth sharing so that Activision can address it and streamers can be held accountable.

One such streamer is YouTube’s ‘Hydro,’ who Rara relentlessly exposed and critiqued for abusing this method to ensure easier lobbies. Unsurprisingly, the relatively new content creator was not thrilled with the backlash.

In response to being called out, Hydro proceeded to draw a difference between his abuse of the game’s system “for content,” versus the cheating taking place in monied Warzone tournaments.

While the developers have yet to address SBMM, fans are continuing to find ways to learn how it can be manipulated. With accusations flying left and right, either for content or tournaments, the game’s community is diving deeper into matchmaking discourse.

Additionally, it should be noted that we do not recommend that any players use this reverse-boosting method themselves. Developers have punished accounts for abusing similar methods in the past and users could find their accounts in jeopardy should they game the system.

How to get Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Published: 7/Jan/2021 23:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

After being originally leaked in Warzone a few weeks back, the full-auto Streetsweeper shotgun is finally officially live within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and can be earned via in-game challenges. Here’s what you need to know to get the new gun in your hands.

Toward the beginning of BOCW Season 1, players got a chance to use the new Streetsweeper shotgun before it was supposed to be made available in-game. Luckily, the developers quickly found out and patched it quickly before disrupting the meta and launch plans too much.

Now, the shotgun is finally available for use officially within both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Like most weapons that get added to the game during the middle of the season, players can unlock the weapon either by doing challenges or through a bundle in the store. Here are all the details for both.

Activision
In order to unlock the Streetsweeper, players will have to get a 3 killstreak with shotguns in 15 different matches.

How to unlock the Streetsweeper for free

If you want to go the free route, you’ll have to complete some in-game challenges before you can unlock the shotgun for use in both games, as it’s not available via the battle pass, unlike the Mac-10 and Groza.

While the challenge in-and-of itself is hard to complete within Warzone, it’s pretty easy to do within Black Ops Cold War, although it’s worth noting that it can be completed in both.

  1. Open up either Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone
  2. Start a match and get a three killstreak with a Black Ops shotgun (Gallo SA12 or Hauer 77)
  3. Either finish the match or leave the match
  4. Repeat this processes 15 different times
  5. The weapon should be available to select in your create-a-class

If you don’t want to spend the time unlocking the weapon for free and just have some COD Points lying around, you can buy a variant of it from the store and have it unlocked immediately.

Activision
If you don’t want to unlock the shotgun via challenges, you can buy a bundle in the in-game store.

The pack itself is called the Shock Value bundle and includes a special variant of the Streetsweeper with a bunch of attachments, alongside a weapon charm, emblem and more. The pack itself costs 1,200 COD Points, so you’ll have to spend over $10 if you don’t have any in your inventory.

That being said, for the ability to get it right out of the gate, especially for a low price, it might be worth it for you. It’ll be interesting to see just how much the weapon changes the meta for both games going forward.