Call of Duty hacker reveals exactly how he cheats in Warzone - Dexerto

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s hacker drama showing no signs of slowing down, a Facebook streamer has explained how he’s able to cheat and comfortably withstand Activision’s countermeasures.

Going by ‘Boricua Rage Gaming’ on Facebook, a streamer, who considers himself a “modder” rather than a “hacker,” has gained popularity for showing viewers the point-of-view of someone using cheats. Promoting transparency, he revealed precisely how he cheats in Warzone and is able to continue doing so despite developers’ efforts.

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and the Infinity Ward title’s biggest ban wave occurred on September 28 when around 20,000 accounts were permanently suspended due to detection of disallowed hacking software. Now, Treyarch and Raven Software have entered the fold alongside Black Ops Cold War’s integration, yet cheaters remain prevalent.

In an interview with YouTube’s Rara, who previously revealed how Warzone competitors were reverse-boosting into bot lobbies to farm content, Boricua Rage shared his perspective on how easy it is to hack in CoD’s battle royale.

Noting that he got into hacking after dying to one and began streaming his cheats live in August, Boricua Rage explains that he’s “just a normal player like the rest of us.” Further, he would rather be dubbed a modder than a hacker because he is “not the one who broke the game.”

Read more: Absurd Warzone glitch allows players to shoot after being downed

As for the specific process to hacking – or as he would prefer it, modding – Boricua Rage found a website he was comfortable with based on reviews and ease of process. He then opted to purchase a hack that “spoofs” (hides his IP address) and allows for both Aim FOV (control over the aimbot’s field of view and distance) and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception, which reveals other users’ information — capable of including location through walls and even weapons in use).

After purchasing the hack, the next step is to avoid bans. In the September ban wave, which Boricua Rage calls “the big, big, big, big, big, big ban wave,” he lost a total of 80 accounts. But that was only a slight hindrance, as he claims he is able to continue using new ones weekly because he has “a buddy who hooks them up.”

As Boricua Rage explains, continually creating new accounts is one way to stave off Activision’s efforts and, on the hackers’ side, updating engines is another. While new accounts bypass shadow bans and permanent bans, engine creators will also update their software as soon as developers’ anti-cheat detection programs figure out their current hacks.

Read more: Viral Warzone streamer wins gunfights with musical instruments

In sum, he explains the efforts to curb hacking as a tug-of-war between software engineers on both sides: “There’s a lot of smart people out there that counter. It’s just a never-ending war, you know? When they do something, it takes a little bit for the other guys to catch up.”