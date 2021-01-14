 Call of Duty hacker reveals exactly how he cheats in Warzone - Dexerto
Call of Duty hacker reveals exactly how he cheats in Warzone

Published: 14/Jan/2021 1:01

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone hacker
YouTube, @Rara

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s hacker drama showing no signs of slowing down, a Facebook streamer has explained how he’s able to cheat and comfortably withstand Activision’s countermeasures. 

Going by ‘Boricua Rage Gaming’ on Facebook, a streamer, who considers himself a “modder” rather than a “hacker,” has gained popularity for showing viewers the point-of-view of someone using cheats. Promoting transparency, he revealed precisely how he cheats in Warzone and is able to continue doing so despite developers’ efforts. 

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and the Infinity Ward title’s biggest ban wave occurred on September 28 when around 20,000 accounts were permanently suspended due to detection of disallowed hacking software. Now, Treyarch and Raven Software have entered the fold alongside Black Ops Cold War’s integration, yet cheaters remain prevalent.

In an interview with YouTube’s Rara, who previously revealed how Warzone competitors were reverse-boosting into bot lobbies to farm content, Boricua Rage shared his perspective on how easy it is to hack in CoD’s battle royale.

Noting that he got into hacking after dying to one and began streaming his cheats live in August, Boricua Rage explains that he’s “just a normal player like the rest of us.” Further, he would rather be dubbed a modder than a hacker because he is “not the one who broke the game.”

As for the specific process to hacking – or as he would prefer it, modding – Boricua Rage found a website he was comfortable with based on reviews and ease of process. He then opted to purchase a hack that “spoofs” (hides his IP address) and allows for both Aim FOV (control over the aimbot’s field of view and distance) and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception, which reveals other users’ information — capable of including location through walls and even weapons in use).

After purchasing the hack, the next step is to avoid bans. In the September ban wave, which Boricua Rage calls “the big, big, big, big, big, big ban wave,” he lost a total of 80 accounts. But that was only a slight hindrance, as he claims he is able to continue using new ones weekly because he has “a buddy who hooks them up.”

warzone loadout weapon
YouTube: Apollo432/Infinity Ward
Hackers will not typically be seen with high-level loadouts like this one, as they frequently need new accounts.

As Boricua Rage explains, continually creating new accounts is one way to stave off Activision’s efforts and, on the hackers’ side, updating engines is another. While new accounts bypass shadow bans and permanent bans, engine creators will also update their software as soon as developers’ anti-cheat detection programs figure out their current hacks.

In sum, he explains the efforts to curb hacking as a tug-of-war between software engineers on both sides: “There’s a lot of smart people out there that counter. It’s just a never-ending war, you know? When they do something, it takes a little bit for the other guys to catch up.”

Absurd Warzone glitch allows players to shoot after being downed

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:31 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 18:23

by Alex Garton
Player downed on Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

A bug has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that allows players to shoot while they’re down. Despite a lot of clips of the glitch popping up recently, the issue has supposedly been in the game since August of last year.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, the game has remained one of the most popular battle royale titles in the entire genre. However, that’s not to say the game is without flaws or imperfections.

If there’s one aspect of Warzone that’s been a nightmare for players since the game’s launch it’s the countless bugs. From invisible players to teleportation around the map, there’s a new glitch discovered in Warzone by players almost every week.

So, it will come as no surprise that players have found yet another bug and this time, it involves the ziplines used to ascend buildings.

Warzone player dropping in
Infinity Ward/Activision
Warzone’s major Season 1 update was released on December 16, 2020.

Warzone bug allows downed players to shoot

In a post to Twitter, streamer @headxchesz showed himself accidentally using the zipline glitch on another player who happened to be abusing the unlimited stim exploit.

As Headache is approaching the end of his Warzone game, he realizes one of his final opponents is sitting in the gas and is most likely abusing the stim exploit. He decides to make a dash for him using a vehicle and attempt to take him out before dying to the gas. After arriving at the location, he quickly ascends the zipline of the building and comes face to face with his opponent.

Headache is promptly shot and downed with the self-revive option popping up at the bottom of his screen. However, for whatever reason, he is able to shoot his MAC-10 whilst in a downed state and kills the stim exploiter.

The glitch itself occurs when a player is downed whilst using a zipline. Once a player is out of the ascending animation, they’re capable of firing off a short round of bullets. This bug certainly has the potential to cause a lot of problems for Warzone players as ziplines are frequently used to get to the top of buildings.

Luckily, in Headache’s case, the glitch helped him kill a player using the stim exploit. However, there’s no doubt normal players have been affected by this frustrating bug as well.

There are reports that this issue has been in the game since Warzone’s Season 5 update in August of last year. If that is the case, it’s likely a fix for this glitch will not arrive anytime soon.