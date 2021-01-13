Absurd Warzone glitch allows players to shoot after being downed

A bug has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that allows players to shoot while they’re down. Despite a lot of clips of the glitch popping up recently, the issue has supposedly been in the game since August of last year.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, the game has remained one of the most popular battle royale titles in the entire genre. However, that’s not to say the game is without flaws or imperfections.

If there’s one aspect of Warzone that’s been a nightmare for players since the game’s launch it’s the countless bugs. From invisible players to teleportation around the map, there’s a new glitch discovered in Warzone by players almost every week.

So, it will come as no surprise that players have found yet another bug and this time, it involves the ziplines used to ascend buildings.

Warzone bug allows downed players to shoot

In a post to Twitter, streamer @headxchesz showed himself accidentally using the zipline glitch on another player who happened to be abusing the unlimited stim exploit.

As Headache is approaching the end of his Warzone game, he realizes one of his final opponents is sitting in the gas and is most likely abusing the stim exploit. He decides to make a dash for him using a vehicle and attempt to take him out before dying to the gas. After arriving at the location, he quickly ascends the zipline of the building and comes face to face with his opponent.

Headache is promptly shot and downed with the self-revive option popping up at the bottom of his screen. However, for whatever reason, he is able to shoot his MAC-10 whilst in a downed state and kills the stim exploiter.

Who do you hate more ATC tower campers or stimmers ? Why not both ! pic.twitter.com/KZPPrrxXQv — Headache (Ash) (@Headxchesz) January 13, 2021

The glitch itself occurs when a player is downed whilst using a zipline. Once a player is out of the ascending animation, they’re capable of firing off a short round of bullets. This bug certainly has the potential to cause a lot of problems for Warzone players as ziplines are frequently used to get to the top of buildings.

Luckily, in Headache’s case, the glitch helped him kill a player using the stim exploit. However, there’s no doubt normal players have been affected by this frustrating bug as well.

There are reports that this issue has been in the game since Warzone’s Season 5 update in August of last year. If that is the case, it’s likely a fix for this glitch will not arrive anytime soon.