Call of Duty

Absurd Warzone glitch allows players to shoot after being downed

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:31 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 18:23

by Alex Garton
Player downed on Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Warzone

A bug has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that allows players to shoot while they’re down. Despite a lot of clips of the glitch popping up recently, the issue has supposedly been in the game since August of last year.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, the game has remained one of the most popular battle royale titles in the entire genre. However, that’s not to say the game is without flaws or imperfections.

If there’s one aspect of Warzone that’s been a nightmare for players since the game’s launch it’s the countless bugs. From invisible players to teleportation around the map, there’s a new glitch discovered in Warzone by players almost every week.

So, it will come as no surprise that players have found yet another bug and this time, it involves the ziplines used to ascend buildings.

Warzone player dropping in
Infinity Ward/Activision
Warzone’s major Season 1 update was released on December 16, 2020.

Warzone bug allows downed players to shoot

In a post to Twitter, streamer @headxchesz showed himself accidentally using the zipline glitch on another player who happened to be abusing the unlimited stim exploit.

As Headache is approaching the end of his Warzone game, he realizes one of his final opponents is sitting in the gas and is most likely abusing the stim exploit. He decides to make a dash for him using a vehicle and attempt to take him out before dying to the gas. After arriving at the location, he quickly ascends the zipline of the building and comes face to face with his opponent.

Headache is promptly shot and downed with the self-revive option popping up at the bottom of his screen. However, for whatever reason, he is able to shoot his MAC-10 whilst in a downed state and kills the stim exploiter.

The glitch itself occurs when a player is downed whilst using a zipline. Once a player is out of the ascending animation, they’re capable of firing off a short round of bullets. This bug certainly has the potential to cause a lot of problems for Warzone players as ziplines are frequently used to get to the top of buildings.

Luckily, in Headache’s case, the glitch helped him kill a player using the stim exploit. However, there’s no doubt normal players have been affected by this frustrating bug as well.

There are reports that this issue has been in the game since Warzone’s Season 5 update in August of last year. If that is the case, it’s likely a fix for this glitch will not arrive anytime soon.

Call of Duty

Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:21 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 18:23

by Calum Patterson
call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Activision

Warzone

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update, 10:45am EST: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Update, 11:37am EST: The patch notes have now been reposted and confirmed to be going live on January 13.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone cold war guns replace DMR

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)
– All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

• Recoil increased
– Increased moderately for second and third bullet
– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

• Locational damage multipliers adjusted
– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units
– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Field Agent Foregrip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%
– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Akimbo
– All location damage multipliers set to 1

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended