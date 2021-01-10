Logo
CoD community suspicious after Warzone pros set insane Duos world record

Published: 10/Jan/2021 23:19

by Albert Petrosyan
SBMMWarzone / Activision / Fox

An unbelievable new Duos vs Quads world record in Warzone has many in the community scratching their heads after the two pro players with high K/D ratios were able to get into a very low-skilled lobby.

Warzone world records have been dropping like flies since the Black Ops Cold War integration. Part of the reason is the DMR, Mac-10 meta that’s been dominating Verdansk the likes of which no other meta has done before.

But that’s not the only factor that’s been crippling the legitimacy of these records; recently, CoD YouTubers like Drift0r and others have exposed in-game exploits that guarantee “bot lobbies” (matches with predominantly low-skilled players), a method that many claim is known and used by some streamers and top-level competitive players.

This issue was brought to the forefront yet again on January 10 when SuperEvan and TBE_Newbzz, two of the better Warzone players in the world, set a new world record for eliminations in a Duos vs Quads match: 107. This mark is a whopping 22 kills higher than the previous record of 85 – a differential that’s virtually unheard of in this day and age of the battle royale.

SuperEvan himself racked up 60 kills, a tally that very few players have ever reached in Warzone, regardless of the mode. Newbz’s 47 eliminations are eyebrow-raising as well, and their combined damage of just under 33,000 is also extremely impressive.

But the Warzone community isn’t entirely convinced with this record; as soon as both players tweeted out the incredible feat, their posts were spammed with replies questioning the type of lobby the match was played in.

According to the Warzone companion app that’s gone viral over the past couple of weeks, their lobby was categorized as Bronze 5, which is among the lowest levels possible – bottom 1% of all lobbies.

SBMMWarzone
The popular SBMMWarzone app indicates that SuperEvan’s and Newbz’s record-setting match was in an extremely low-skilled lobby.

Among the things pointed out were that the average K/D ratio of the lobby was 0.68 and the median was 0.53, while SuperEvan’s (5.41) and Newbzz’s (5.14) K/Ds were first and second, respectively, and no one else in the game was over 2.70. In fact, there were only 14 other players that had a positive K/D — everyone else’s was below 1.00, which is extremely low by the BR’s standards.

Considering how good the two players are at the game, users expressed their confusion at how the duo ended up in such a poor lobby when skill-based matchmaking is notorious for ensuring these sorts of skill differentials don’t occur.

Thus, it came as no surprise when the players were bombarded with tweets highlighting these facts and openly questioning the legitimacy of the world record, especially since there were no Jailbreaks during the match.

Even some bigger-name content creators like OpTic Gaming’s Hitch and Blake got in on the subtweeting, posting these memes shortly after Evan and Newbzz pulled off their mindblowing performance.

With all of this going on, Dexerto asked SuperEvan about his response to the allegations that they may have influenced the type of lobby their record-setting match was played in.

“Anyone who truly knows me knows I would never cheat or use anything like that to my advantage,” he said. “At the end of the day, there’s always going to be players that hate. We just got lucky to be in that lobby.”

In the pair’s defense, the two are known to be extremely high-level Warzone players, so them getting this record with total legitimacy is definitely possible. There’s a reason why Dexerto has ranked Evan as one of our current top-seven Warzone competitors in the world.

Dexerto
SuperEvan is currently ranked 7th in Dexerto’s list of best Warzone players.

However, the concerns are not unusual; at no other point in Warzone’s short history has there been a time when the quality of lobbies have fallen under so much suspicion, considering the aforementioned tricks that allegedly can ensure players get into low-skill matches.

With how difficult it can be to tell whether or not someone is manipulating their game to match up against terrible opponents, and how many of these exploits there are floating around, those chasing world records should always expect meticulous scrutiny to follow.

Ridiculous custom Call of Duty Gun Game mode goes viral on TikTok

Published: 10/Jan/2021 21:08

by Theo Salaun
call of duty custom game tiktok
Activision / Pexels, @cottonbro

A testament to the Call of Duty community’s creativity, a new custom game mode has gone viral on TikTok after a user shared their friends’ absurd Modern Warfare Gun Game settings.

CoD fans are familiar with creating custom games and playing wacky modes. Whether it’s hopping into a 1v1 to settle a beef with a buddy or running some Prop Hunt, the FPS aficionados have a variety of ways to blow off steam. 

With recent drama and malaise surrounding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, it should be no surprise that some players have gotten imaginative and begun controlling their own destiny in custom modes. 

That’s the case for TikTok user ‘thedillygang,’ who decided to test the limits of their friend group’s love with an absurdly difficult Gun Game variant. While the mode hasn’t been added to Black Ops Cold War, it can still be played in 2019’s Modern Warfare.

@thedillygangBy far the most infuriating thing i’ve ever done on COD. I call this mode Blood Pressure 😈😈 duet this with a clip of your squad playing it ##fyp ##cod♬ original sound – DillyGang

As DillyGang explains, this custom match is built solely on the principle of maximum difficulty: “I just made a game mode on Modern Warfare that will test you and your friends’ trust, it will make you hate each other. This game mode took us 30 minutes to beat.”

As for why it took 30 minutes? That’s because the mode is a Gun Game with unlimited time, 300 health, and…every single death sets you back a whopping five weapons (as opposed to the traditional single setback).

How to set up custom “Blood Pressure” Gun Game in Modern Warfare

  1. Scroll to “Private Match, Trials & GameBattles” at the bottom of Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer options and select Custom Game
  2. Go to Game Setup
  3. Choose any map you’d like, although the Gunfight options are best for a smaller group
  4. Set mode to Gun Game (found in the Alternate Modes column)
  5. Go to Game in Game Rules and set Time Limit to Unlimited
  6. Go to Player in Game Rules and set Max Health to 300, Health Regeneration to Very Slow
  7. Go to Advanced in Game Rules and set Setbacks to 5 Weapons
  8. Select Options, save the mode and go test the bounds of your friendship

While the idea of sweating it out and arguing with your friends may not sound enticing to the average person, CoD fans are a different breed and enjoy few things more than stirring the pot of trash talk. 

@thedillygangAs requested, here’s our gameplay of “Blood Pressure”. Our hatred for eachother is unsurmountable. Duet this w y’alls gameplay😈 ##fyp ##cod ##dilly♬ original sound – DillyGang

That love of banter can perhaps be evidenced by nothing as strong as the fact that this custom mode has gone viral. Especially when DillyGang explained the experience like some recounting a personal trauma: “We were screaming the entire game … My blood pressure is crazy right now.”

Calling it the “Blood Pressure” mode, the gameplay showcases just how intense the custom match is. Now, we just wait to find out if TikTok fans try this out and themselves and discover if their friendships are able to survive the test. And then we’ll see if community feedback is enough for Treyarch and Raven Software to bump Gun Game up on their to-do list.