WhosImmortal reveals forgotten MW assault rifle that’s replaced the AMAX in Warzone

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has showcased a meta loadout for a forgotten assault rifle that has replaced the AMAX as the best Modern Warfare AR.

Since November of 2021, Vanguard weapons have dominated in Warzone when compared to those from Cold War and Modern Warfare, meaning a lot of the guns from these games often go under the radar.

While there’s denying the likes of the STG44, MP40, Cooper Carbine, and NZ-41 are the heavy hitters in Season 3 Reloaded, there are a few hidden gems that a lot of players are overlooking.

For Warzone expert WhosImmortal, there’s one assault rifle that is being underrated by the community and in his opinion, has taken the AMAX’s spot as the best Modern Warfare AR.

We’re of course talking about the RAM-7, a powerful weapon that packs a punch at medium range and according to him, has the potential to compete in the current meta.

WhosImmortal’s meta RAM-7 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Ranger

FSS Ranger Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Magazine: 50 Round Mags

50 Round Mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

While the STG44 is by far the most popular AR in the current meta, WhosImmortal has recommended players check out the powerful RAM-7 if they’re looking for a lethal Modern Warfare weapon.

With a strong TTK that’s capable of dispatching enemies with ease at medium to long-range, the setup above focuses on maximizing the gun’s damage and bolstering its recoil.

Following the heavy nerfs to the AMAX in Season 3 Reloaded, WhosImmortal has the labeled the RAM-7 the “best of the best” when it comes to Modern Warfare, even surpassing the Grau in his opinion.

Keep in mind, that the RAM-7 is harder to control than the Grau, so you may have to spend some time getting used to the kickback before you can truly master the AR.

Topic starts at 2:15

While the RAM-7 is certainly no slouch at close quarters, we suggest you run Overkill with this setup so you can use a meta SMG alongside the weapon.

Both the MP40 and Owen Gun are strong choices and will ensure you can fry any opponents that attempt to push your position aggressively.

Of course, this setup may not quite match the strength of the STG44, but if you’re looking for an underrated setup that can perform with the best, consider giving this a try in one of your games.