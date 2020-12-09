Black Ops Cold War leaked voice lines reveal return of fan-favorite mode

We now know that the fan-favorite Prop Hunt mode may very well be coming to Black Ops Cold War sometime in the near future thanks to some leaked voice lines centered around the mode that were datamined from the game.

If you are eager to play the beloved Prop Hunt mode, after it took a year off with Modern Warfare (2019), then you may be getting exactly what you wanted.

Thanks to a leak by YouTuber ‘How Are You ATVI,’ we can now hear a full set of voice lines referencing Prop Hunt within Black Ops Cold War. All of the announcers in the game’s multiplayer seem to have lines referencing the mode so, at the very least, Treyarch had it in their plans at one point to add the mode to the game.

It’s also worth pointing out that there are a couple variations of Prop Hunt also listed within the lines, including versions for both a Barebones and Hardcore variant of the mode.

Prop Hunt itself is simple: a team of props hides around the map disguised as objects and an opposing team hunts them. The Hardcore variant might mean that Props have lower health but it’s unknown what Barebones would entail, as historically that has only had to do with Killstreaks.

Just because these lines are in the game, doesn’t mean that the mode will end up being released. The mode could have ended up getting scrapped or it may end up getting released in-game. At this point, no one knows for certain.

That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if it does end up coming back. The mode was featured in Black Ops 3 and 4, as well as WWII and Modern Warfare Remastered, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Prop Hunt famously did not return in Modern Warfare (2019), meaning its last appearance was in 2018, aside from its stint within Call of Duty: Mobile a few months back.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of these voicelines, especially the ones referencing Hardcore and Barebones variants of the mode.