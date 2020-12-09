Logo
Black Ops Cold War leaked voice lines reveal return of fan-favorite mode

Published: 9/Dec/2020 23:49

by Tanner Pierce
We now know that the fan-favorite Prop Hunt mode may very well be coming to Black Ops Cold War sometime in the near future thanks to some leaked voice lines centered around the mode that were datamined from the game. 

If you are eager to play the beloved Prop Hunt mode, after it took a year off with Modern Warfare (2019), then you may be getting exactly what you wanted.

Thanks to a leak by YouTuber ‘How Are You ATVI,’ we can now hear a full set of voice lines referencing Prop Hunt within Black Ops Cold War. All of the announcers in the game’s multiplayer seem to have lines referencing the mode so, at the very least, Treyarch had it in their plans at one point to add the mode to the game.

In Prop Hunt, one team, disguised as objects from around the map, hides from another team that hunts them.

It’s also worth pointing out that there are a couple variations of Prop Hunt also listed within the lines, including versions for both a Barebones and Hardcore variant of the mode.

Prop Hunt itself is simple: a team of props hides around the map disguised as objects and an opposing team hunts them. The Hardcore variant might mean that Props have lower health but it’s unknown what Barebones would entail, as historically that has only had to do with Killstreaks.

Just because these lines are in the game, doesn’t mean that the mode will end up being released. The mode could have ended up getting scrapped or it may end up getting released in-game. At this point, no one knows for certain.

That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if it does end up coming back. The mode was featured in Black Ops 3 and 4, as well as WWII and Modern Warfare Remastered, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Prop Hunt famously did not return in Modern Warfare (2019), meaning its last appearance was in 2018, aside from its stint within Call of Duty: Mobile a few months back.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of these voicelines, especially the ones referencing Hardcore and Barebones variants of the mode.

NICKMERCS shows off “best ever” Kar98k Warzone loadout

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:57

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “best ever” Kar98k loadout for Warzone, showcasing just how powerful this rifle can be. 

While the Kar98k may have lost the crown to the SP-R 208 in Season 6, it has come back with a vengeance. Thanks to subsequent nerfs to the SP-R 208, the Kar98k continues to be the go-to rifle for those looking to dominate the competition with montage-worthy headshots. In fact, this German rifle is currently the most picked sniper class in Warzone, beating the likes of the ever-popular HDR. 

This lethal Marksman Rifle boasts incredible damage across all engagement ranges, making it the perfect gun for Warzone. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the Kar98k to its ranged limits, while also enhancing its overall accuracy. This enables players to effortlessly claim those all-important cranium kills. Make sure you use this deadly Kar98k loadout while this gun is still the dominant force in Warzone. 

Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)
This Kar98k loadout is absolutely lethal.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Rear Grip: Stipled Grip Tape

These attachments enable the Kar98k to hit targets with incredible precision across long-range engagement ranges. While it may not hit as hard as the HDR and AX-50, this loadout is much easier to use and more forgiving when it comes to missing any shots. When you combine this gun’s high damage, excellent range, pinpoint accuracy, and great speed, you have a rifle that is incredibly potent.

Both the Monolithic Suppressor and Singuard 27.6” boost the Kar98k’s damage range, allowing you to get the drop on even the most distant targets. If that wasn’t enough, the Monolithic Suppressor will also keep your shots hidden when firing, which has become imperative across all weapon classes in Warzone.

Next up is the Sniper Scope. This optic provides a perfect sight picture for those long-range head/body shots. The magnification is best used at medium to long-range distances, so make sure you pair this rifle with an AR or SMG to keep you competitive in close-range firefights. 

Of course, all the above attachments greatly impact the Kar98k’s ADS time. To help alleviate this, Nick has attached the Tac Laser. This handy laser may be visible to enemy squads, but it also reduces the ADS penalty. Being able to quickly snap onto targets is very important in Warzone, so this attachment is a must with this particular loadout. 

Rounding things is the Stippled Grip Tape. Having yet another attachment that enhances the Kar98k’s ADS speed is huge, particularly as both the Laser and Rear Grip make this rifle pretty snappy. While you won’t be quickscoping your way to victory, these attachments will help you avoid any frustrating ADS related deaths. 

Nick uses this loadout to go on a 22-kill tear across Verdansk, demonstrating that the Kar98k is still a truly dominant sniper class in the current meta. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.