New Black Ops Cold War Zombies modes coming soon: Jingle Hells & Cranked - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting two major Zombies features as part of the Season 1 update, including a holiday-themed mode.

Zombies has always been one of the most unique and beloved modes in the Call of Duty franchise, allowing players to take a break from targeting each other and take on hordes of undead and terrifying creatures instead.

With Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War arriving on December 16, 2020, Treyarch have revealed what fans can expect from the update, and there are some new features that should keep Zombies fans very happy.

There’s no new Zombies map, unfortunately, but there is a new mode inspired by Call of Duty: Ghosts’ panic-inducing Cranked. There’s also a limited-time holiday theme for the Die Maschine map that gives the undead a festive makeover.

Find out everything you need to know about Jingle Hells and Cranked in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies below.

When is Jingle Hells Zombies mode out?

Black Ops Cold War will get a limited-time holiday mode called Jingle Hells that turns the Die Maschine map into “more of a winter wasteland than a wonderland” — although it’s promised there will be plenty of festive cheer involved.

As well as purely visual additions like decorations and holiday-themed zombies, there will also be a variety of new firepower including snowballs that can freeze zombies, stocking power-ups, presents you can extract from enemies, and “special surprises” inside the snowmen.

Treyarch have confirmed that this is a launch week update, so you can expect to see these festive zombies attack when Season 1 begins on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

When is Cranked Zombies mode out?

Another limited-time addition for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is the Ghosts-inspired Cranked mode, which sounds like it will get your heart pounding even more than a traditional round of Zombies.

Players will need to keep one eye on the countdown timer and the other on zombie-killing, as too long without a zombie takedown will lead to them exploding. There is a Cranked power-up, though, which will grant a small breather before the carnage continues.

There’s no official release date for Cranked in Zombies yet. Treyarch have said it will drop ‘In Season’ meaning it won’t be available during launch week, but should come soon after.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on December 16, 2020. You can find out the latest updates, guides, and leaks over on our dedicated Call of Duty hub.