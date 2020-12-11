 New Black Ops Cold War Zombies modes coming soon: Jingle Hells & Cranked - Dexerto
New Black Ops Cold War Zombies modes coming soon: Jingle Hells & Cranked

Published: 11/Dec/2020 12:41

by Daniel Megarry
Black Ops Cold War Jingle Hells Zombies
Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting two major Zombies features as part of the Season 1 update, including a holiday-themed mode.

Zombies has always been one of the most unique and beloved modes in the Call of Duty franchise, allowing players to take a break from targeting each other and take on hordes of undead and terrifying creatures instead.

With Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War arriving on December 16, 2020, Treyarch have revealed what fans can expect from the update, and there are some new features that should keep Zombies fans very happy.

How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War zombies
Treyarch
Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War introduces some exciting new Zombies features

There’s no new Zombies map, unfortunately, but there is a new mode inspired by Call of Duty: Ghosts’ panic-inducing Cranked. There’s also a limited-time holiday theme for the Die Maschine map that gives the undead a festive makeover.

Find out everything you need to know about Jingle Hells and Cranked in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies below.

When is Jingle Hells Zombies mode out?

Black Ops Cold War Cranked Zombies
Treyarch
Jingle Hells will give the undead a festive makeover

Black Ops Cold War will get a limited-time holiday mode called Jingle Hells that turns the Die Maschine map into “more of a winter wasteland than a wonderland” — although it’s promised there will be plenty of festive cheer involved.

As well as purely visual additions like decorations and holiday-themed zombies, there will also be a variety of new firepower including snowballs that can freeze zombies, stocking power-ups, presents you can extract from enemies, and “special surprises” inside the snowmen.

Treyarch have confirmed that this is a launch week update, so you can expect to see these festive zombies attack when Season 1 begins on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

When is Cranked Zombies mode out?

Activision
Cranked mode will return for Zombies in Black Ops Cold War

Another limited-time addition for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is the Ghosts-inspired Cranked mode, which sounds like it will get your heart pounding even more than a traditional round of Zombies.

Players will need to keep one eye on the countdown timer and the other on zombie-killing, as too long without a zombie takedown will lead to them exploding. There is a Cranked power-up, though, which will grant a small breather before the carnage continues.

There’s no official release date for Cranked in Zombies yet. Treyarch have said it will drop ‘In Season’ meaning it won’t be available during launch week, but should come soon after.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on December 16, 2020. You can find out the latest updates, guides, and leaks over on our dedicated Call of Duty hub.

Warzone devs reveal two new Gulags for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 11/Dec/2020 12:10 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 12:16

by James Busby
Warzone Gulag maps
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have finally revealed all the details on Warzone Season 1, including all the details on the new Gulag maps that will be coming to Rebirth Island and Verdansk. 

Warzone’s Season 1 update is absolutely brimming with loads of exciting new content for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. There’s a new battle royale map Rebirth Island, new ‘Resurgence’ game mode, and a host of new maps for BOCW. However, many Warzone fans will be pleased to hear that there are plenty of exciting changes happening to Activision’s hit BR. 

One of the major changes is the integration of the new Gulags. Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island will have their own unique Gulag maps, giving players fresh environments to flex their might in bloody 1v1 brawls. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the December 16 update. 

New Verdansk Gulag

Verdansk Gulag map
Activision / Treyarch
Treyarch gives a fan-favorite map a Gulag spin.

When the Black Ops Cold War integration content update hits Warzone, players will finally be saying goodbye to Verdansk’s original Gulag. Instead, a new arena will be used for the game’s tense 1v1’s. 

The design is a replica of the original Nuketown map layout, but both the houses and backyard have been barricaded off. Instead, players will need to carefully navigate their way to the center of the map to fight it out around the parked bus and faux truck.

For those that enjoy riskier plays, there’s the option to climb atop one of the house’s awnings. Doing this will give you a fantastic sightline of the Gulag, enabling players to beam those that dare to rush towards the central flag. However, these positions can leave you exposed, so it’s better suited for those with a quick aim. 

New Rebirth Island Gulag

Rebirth Island Gulag map
Activision / Treyarch
Rebirth Island aims to keep its 1v1 brawls simple.

Obviously, Verdansnk isn’t the only map that getting a new Gulag. Rebirth Island is known for its grim history, especially since inmates were experimented on as part of Perseus’ plot to turn the tide of the Cold War. As a result, players are dragged into Prison Block and forced to fight it out in the testing chamber. 

The new 1v1 experience sees both inmates spawn at the end of one of two hallways that run parallel to the center room. While the pathways enable you to quickly meet your foe, they do have a metal detector that will go off whenever an Operator passes through it. This will add another layer to your gameplan. 

For example, do you choose to purposely set off the alarm and wait for your victim to appear, or do you quietly wait in the shadows and deliver a deadly blow from afar?

So there you have it, everything we know about the two new Gulags coming to Warzone in Season 1. 