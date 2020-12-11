Logo
Warzone devs reveal two new Gulags for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 11/Dec/2020 12:10 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 12:16

by James Busby
Warzone Gulag maps
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have finally revealed all the details on Warzone Season 1, including all the details on the new Gulag maps that will be coming to Rebirth Island and Verdansk. 

Warzone’s Season 1 update is absolutely brimming with loads of exciting new content for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. There’s a new battle royale map Rebirth Island, new ‘Resurgence’ game mode, and a host of new maps for BOCW. However, many Warzone fans will be pleased to hear that there are plenty of exciting changes happening to Activision’s hit BR. 

One of the major changes is the integration of the new Gulags. Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island will have their own unique Gulag maps, giving players fresh environments to flex their might in bloody 1v1 brawls. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the December 16 update. 

New Verdansk Gulag

Verdansk Gulag map
Activision / Treyarch
Treyarch gives a fan-favorite map a Gulag spin.

When the Black Ops Cold War integration content update hits Warzone, players will finally be saying goodbye to Verdansk’s original Gulag. Instead, a new arena will be used for the game’s tense 1v1’s. 

The design is a replica of the original Nuketown map layout, but both the houses and backyard have been barricaded off. Instead, players will need to carefully navigate their way to the center of the map to fight it out around the parked bus and faux truck.

For those that enjoy riskier plays, there’s the option to climb atop one of the house’s awnings. Doing this will give you a fantastic sightline of the Gulag, enabling players to beam those that dare to rush towards the central flag. However, these positions can leave you exposed, so it’s better suited for those with a quick aim. 

New Rebirth Island Gulag

Rebirth Island Gulag map
Activision / Treyarch
Rebirth Island aims to keep its 1v1 brawls simple.

Obviously, Verdansnk isn’t the only map that getting a new Gulag. Rebirth Island is known for its grim history, especially since inmates were experimented on as part of Perseus’ plot to turn the tide of the Cold War. As a result, players are dragged into Prison Block and forced to fight it out in the testing chamber. 

The new 1v1 experience sees both inmates spawn at the end of one of two hallways that run parallel to the center room. While the pathways enable you to quickly meet your foe, they do have a metal detector that will go off whenever an Operator passes through it. This will add another layer to your gameplan. 

For example, do you choose to purposely set off the alarm and wait for your victim to appear, or do you quietly wait in the shadows and deliver a deadly blow from afar?

So there you have it, everything we know about the two new Gulags coming to Warzone in Season 1. 

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone details: weapons, battle pass, more

Published: 11/Dec/2020 12:05

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Despite still being a few days out from the start of Season 1, Activision have revealed more details about how Warzone will work once it’s integrated with Black Ops Cold War, including weapon balancing, the progression system and the battle pass.

If you’ve been curious as to just how Black Ops Cold War will integrate with the massively popular battle royale game Warzone, then you can wonder no more, as Activision has finally given players a deep dive into how it’ll all work and even what it’ll look like once live.

First and foremost, the main menu for Warzone looks almost identical to how it does currently, save for a few cosmetic differences that bring it more in-line with the Cold War theme. Just like before, players will be able to access different modes, their classes, operators, challenges, and more right from the main menu.

black ops cold war ak47 in warzone
Activision
For the first time ever, Warzone fans get to see what a Black Ops Cold War gun will look like in the battle royale’s Gunsmith screen.

As previously mentioned, players will be able to use their weapons and attachments from Black Ops Cold War. That being said, things have been slightly changed up for Warzone, as the weapons from BOCW have been “fine-tuned” to match the battle royale experience.

Black Ops Cold War weapon tuning for Warzone

While Actvision did not make it clear as to how extensive this ‘fine-tuning’ is, it would make sense that damage has probably been adjusted, since the BOCW and Modern Warfare have different time-to-kill (TTK) speeds.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear if BOCW’s guns will be allowed to mount in Warzone, since that mechanic does not exist in the Treyarch title.

New BOCW Warzone progression system

Activision have also revealed more about the new progression system coming to the game. As previously announced, it’s the same as the Black Ops Cold War system, however, players will still be able to complete all of their previous challenges from Warzone within the new one. So while your rank will reset, your challenges won’t.

Treyarch
Warzone players can track where they stand in the new progression system.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 battle pass in Warzone

Finally, the company also confirmed that, while the Season 1 battle pass will include content that usable in both games, the one exception is vehicle skins, due to the fact that BOCW doesn’t use the same vehicles as the battle royale title. To mitigate this, players will be able to unlock two skins in the battle pass when they come across a specific tier: one for BOCW and one for Warzone.

All in all, it seems like Warzone will still remain the same experience you know and love, while getting new content from Black Ops Cold War, which is pretty nice. The menu integration looks pretty seamless, so hopefully the gameplay is, too.