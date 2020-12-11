Warzone devs reveal two new Gulags for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have finally revealed all the details on Warzone Season 1, including all the details on the new Gulag maps that will be coming to Rebirth Island and Verdansk.

Warzone’s Season 1 update is absolutely brimming with loads of exciting new content for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. There’s a new battle royale map Rebirth Island, new ‘Resurgence’ game mode, and a host of new maps for BOCW. However, many Warzone fans will be pleased to hear that there are plenty of exciting changes happening to Activision’s hit BR.

One of the major changes is the integration of the new Gulags. Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island will have their own unique Gulag maps, giving players fresh environments to flex their might in bloody 1v1 brawls. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the December 16 update.

New Verdansk Gulag

When the Black Ops Cold War integration content update hits Warzone, players will finally be saying goodbye to Verdansk’s original Gulag. Instead, a new arena will be used for the game’s tense 1v1’s.

The design is a replica of the original Nuketown map layout, but both the houses and backyard have been barricaded off. Instead, players will need to carefully navigate their way to the center of the map to fight it out around the parked bus and faux truck.

For those that enjoy riskier plays, there’s the option to climb atop one of the house’s awnings. Doing this will give you a fantastic sightline of the Gulag, enabling players to beam those that dare to rush towards the central flag. However, these positions can leave you exposed, so it’s better suited for those with a quick aim.

New Rebirth Island Gulag

Obviously, Verdansnk isn’t the only map that getting a new Gulag. Rebirth Island is known for its grim history, especially since inmates were experimented on as part of Perseus’ plot to turn the tide of the Cold War. As a result, players are dragged into Prison Block and forced to fight it out in the testing chamber.

The new 1v1 experience sees both inmates spawn at the end of one of two hallways that run parallel to the center room. While the pathways enable you to quickly meet your foe, they do have a metal detector that will go off whenever an Operator passes through it. This will add another layer to your gameplan.

For example, do you choose to purposely set off the alarm and wait for your victim to appear, or do you quietly wait in the shadows and deliver a deadly blow from afar?

So there you have it, everything we know about the two new Gulags coming to Warzone in Season 1.