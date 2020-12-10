Logo
Warzone reveals menu integration details for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 10/Dec/2020 21:39

by Tanner Pierce
Despite still being a few days out from the start of Season 1, Activision have revealed more details about how Warzone will work once it’s integrated with Black Ops Cold War, including how players will navigate the menu, customize their weapons, and complete challenges.

If you’ve been curious as to just how well Black Ops Cold War will integrate with the massively popular battle royale game Warzone, then you can wonder no more, as Activision has finally given players a deep dive into how it’ll all work and even what it’ll look like once live.

First and foremost, the main menu for Warzone looks almost identical to how it does currently, save for a few cosmetic differences that bring it more in-line with the Cold War theme. Just like before, players will be able to access different modes, their classes, operators, challenges, and more right from the main menu.

black ops cold war ak47 in warzone
Activision
For the first time ever, Warzone fans get to see what a Black Ops Cold War gun will look like in the battle royale’s Gunsmith screen.

As previously mentioned, players will be able to use their weapons and attachments from Black Ops Cold War. That being said, things have been slightly changed up for Warzone, as the weapons from BOCW have been “fine-tuned” to match the battle royale experience.

While Actvision did not make it clear as to how extensive this ‘fine-tuning’ is, it would make sense that damage has probably been adjusted, since the BOCW and Modern Warfare have different time-to-kill (TTK) speeds. Furthermore, it remains unclear if BOCW’s guns will be allowed to mount in Warzone, since that mechanic does not exist in the Treyarch title.

In addition, Activision revealed more about the new progression system coming to the game. As previously announced, it’s the same as the Black Ops Cold War system, however, players will still be able to complete all of their previous challenges from Warzone within the new one. So while your rank will reset, your challenges won’t.

Treyarch
Warzone players can track where they stand in the new progression system.

Finally, the company also confirmed that, while the Season 1 battle pass will include content that usable in both games, the one exception is vehicle skins, due to the fact that BOCW doesn’t use the same vehicles as the battle royale title. To mitigate this, players will be able to unlock two skins in the battle pass when they come across a specific tier: one for BOCW and one for Warzone.

All in all, it seems like Warzone will still remain the same experience you know and love, while getting new content from Black Ops Cold War, which is pretty nice. The menu integration looks pretty seamless, so hopefully the gameplay is, too.

Crimsix & HusKerrs headline stacked Envy $150K Warzone tournament series

Published: 10/Dec/2020 21:30

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone jack links invitational tournament
Infinity Ward / Envy Gaming

As Call of Duty: Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War, Envy Gaming have announced an upcoming tournament series with $150,000 in prizes and some of the biggest names in the CoD community.

On December 16, Infinity Ward’s Warzone and Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War will debut their integration for Season 1 of BOCW’s Battle Pass. On December 18, CoD fans will get the chance to watch the world’s best players duke it out in the new season thanks to the first event within Envy’s Jack Link’s Invitational series.

Among those renowned players, Envy have announced that some of their Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire champions will be competing alongside some of Warzone’s biggest stars on Twitch and TikTok. Per the organization’s initial announcement, the legendary Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and CDL MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas will both be representing.

Warzone icons like HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tommey will also be joining. Here’s everything we know thus far about the newly announced, uniquely formatted tournament series — which will also allow fans to make money too.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Series format & prizing

Rather than a one-off tournament, Envy are capitalizing on what many expect will be renewed enthusiasm for Warzone by pushing their series into 2021. The format will feature three separate Warzone tournaments, each with a $30,000 prize pool. The first one will be a 16-team duos event, but it’s unclear how the other two will be organized.

But competitors won’t be the only ones making money, as the esport organization is launching a Fan Bracket Challenge with each tournament that gives out $5,000 to fans who correctly predict competitors’ runs through the bracket.

With $90,000 to the Warzone players and $15,000 to fans, that leaves an additional $45,000 to be doled out. That money will likely be awarded as part of numerous heretofore unscheduled Pro-Am tournaments, which will pit the best CoD players against popular celebrities from the sports, entertainment, and pop culture worlds.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Confirmed competitors

Thus far, these are the 16 captains confirmed for the first tournament on December 18.

  • Crimsix
  • Shotzzy
  • BobbyPoff
  • FRozone
  • HusKerrs
  • Jukeyz
  • LEGIQN
  • Rated
  • SebasBeron
  • Swagg
  • Team Summertime
  • TeePee
  • Tommey
  • Vikkstar
  • Warsz
  • ZLaner

With Empire pros alongside both established and upcoming Warzone stars, the first event is likely to be an exciting one. Especially because fans will be able to make their bets on their favorite players and earn money doing so.

We will continue to update this page with more updates as they become available, including how to tune in to the tourneys and complete fan brackets for prize money.