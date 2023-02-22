What is the Search and Seizure contract in Warzone 2?

Season 2 introduces Search and Seizure in Warzone 2 as a new contract on Ashika Island. Find out what it is, what it does, and how to complete it.

Resurgence mode is back, as Season 2 added Ashika Island into Warzone 2’s map pool. The fan-favorite game mode plays much closer to multiplayer than a traditional battle royale, focusing on respawning in a small-scale environment.

Fans fell in love with WZ1’s Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep for providing a refreshing change of pace. Despite a few bugs, fans also praised Ashika Island after spending a few days on the Japanese-inspired archipelago.

However, Warzone 2 players blasted the developers for adding AI to Ashika Island with the new Search and Seizure contract.

Here’s everything you need to know about the controversial new contract in Warzone 2.

What is the Warzone 2 Search and Seizure contract?

Activision Warzone 2 players on Ashika Island.

On February 22, Raven Software introduced Search and Seizure contracts exclusively to Ashika Island.

“Search & Seizure Contracts task you with tracking down Shadow Company mercs that have commandeered vehicles across Ashika Island. Dispatch them and recover the keys. Drive the stolen vehicle to the designated drop-off location but be prepared to evade retaliatory airstrikes.”

The developers clarified that AI combatants only spawn during the Search and Seizure contract and the upcoming Data Heist Public Event.

Completing the contract is a multi-step process. Players need to track down the AI enemies, recover the key, and escape while airstrikes rain down on them as they drive to the drop-off location.

If the vehicle is destroyed during extraction, you will fail the contract.

For the Data Heist Event, awards include Killstreaks, XP, cash, and Advanced UAVs, but the developers did not specify rewards for the Search and Seizure contract.

We will provide an update when we learn more about the contract and what it offers.