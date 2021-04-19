Warzone update April 19: Sykov nerf, sniper glint fix, more - Dexerto

Raven Software has released a brand-new patch for Warzone that addresses a lot of complaints players have had with the game recently, bringing a nerf to the Sykov pistol, a fix for the sniper glint issues, and a change to how on the RC-XD can be earned.

While Raven previously promised that some major changes would be coming to Warzone in the very near future, the developers have decided to drop some of those changes before the games Season 3 update on April 21. While it doesn’t address everything that players have been complaining about, it does change a fair amount.

❗️ To clarify, the 25% damage reduction to the Sykov applies when the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80 Round Drums are paired. There is no damage reduction when using these attachments independently. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 19, 2021

Raven’s official patch notes follow:

GENERAL

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios – The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

BLUEPRINTS

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

ATTACHMENTS

Fixed a bug with the Modern Warfare Sniper Scope and Variable Zoom Scope where they were not displaying glint.

Fixed a bug with Modern Warfare weapon perks where they were not having their intended effects.

Fixed a bug with the Bullseye Reticle where it would sometimes cause frame rate issues or the disappearance of UI elements.

Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) Hip spread increased

Akimbo (Sykov) Movement speed reduced by 5%

80 Round Drums (Sykov) Movement speed reduced by 5% ADS movement speed reduced by 7%

When equipping the Sykov with the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80 Round Drums, damage is reduced by 25%.

Developing story…