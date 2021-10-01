Warzone TikTok reveals FOV cheat that gives players zero recoil

A viral Warzone TikTok has revealed that cheaters are ramping things up a notch, creating tools that further increase your FOV to the point where weapons don’t have any recoil.

It’s no secret that Warzone has struggled mightily with cheaters over the last year or so. Everything from god mode to wall hacks, aim bots, and speed boosts have been seen in Verdansk.

Raven Software and Activision have put steps in place to try and crackdown on cheaters – and will finally add an anti-cheat system with the integration of Vanguard – but, for now, hackers still appear to be a few steps ahead.

While we’re in the late stages of Black Ops Cold War cycle, hackers are still developing fresh tools, at least for PC cheaters, and a new one looks to give weapons absolutely zero recoil as players utilize a wider FOV than ever before.

The new hack has been doing the rounds on TikTok as its shows the wide FOV – stated to be at around 400, as crazy as that sounds – which, for some reason, seemingly allows them to shoot lasers.

Of course, as the player in the video takes down the enemies that surround them, it doesn’t take long for those fallen foes to call out that something is wrong. Naturally, they believe an aimbot is being used because of the lack of recoil.

According to one of the posts showing off the cheat, it hasn’t been released to the wider Warzone community yet, so running into someone using it will likely be rare. Though, as the video shows, it is out there.

Naturally, the viral post had some Warzone fans incredulous. “Is it really that easy to exploit the game?!” asked one. “At this point y’all just making fun of console players,” added another.

Some players suggested that, at this point, hackers will probably move on to third-person cheats, which have been seen in normal multiplayer modes.

As these cheats continue to pop up, some fans and content creators have questioned if the upcoming anti-cheat will actually wipe them out, but that just remains to be seen.