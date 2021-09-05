JGOD reveals biggest concern with Warzone’s new anti-cheat & Vanguard integration

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD isn’t sure that the battle royale’s new anti-cheat is going to be the be-all and end-all for the hacking issues and Vanguard’s integration could cause further problems.

Hacking and cheating has been a thing since pretty much the very start of Warzone. Back then, the cheats were the basics – aimbots, wallhacks, and god mode – but they’ve increasingly different over time.

Now if you drop into a game, you’re likely to find somebody spinbotting or speed hacking across the map, racking up an insane amount of kills and ruining the experience for everyone else.

The community’s repeated calls for an anti-cheat have finally been answered as one will be coming in Vanguard, but JGOD isn’t quite sure if it’ll exactly be the answer to the game’s problems.

Speaking in his September 4 video, the popular Warzone YouTuber was going over the evolution of the cheats in the battle royale when he raised concerns about what cheat creators might be able to do with a new engine.

“These weren’t day one cheats in Warzone. People have been out there developing it. So, my concern is that when this integration happens and Warzone gets implemented with this new anti-cheat and map, what cheats are going to be developed that they didn’t account for?” the YouTuber said.

JGOD did note that hardware bans have cut down cheaters quite a bit but it’s still something the developers have to continue pressing on with.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in this Vanguard integration. Like, I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst,” he continued, noting that cheat creators and sellers are determined enough to get around any obstacles put in their way.

He did add that anti-cheat works as planned, it should cut down on the number of cheaters that you interact with within a game but it’s difficult to fully root out cheaters. If someone wants to get an illegal advantage, they probably will.