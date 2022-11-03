Warzone streamer Skullface49 wins race to Orion camo in less than a week

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The race to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Orion camo began on October 28, and less than one week later, Warzone streamer Skullface49 pulled off the miraculous feat first.

Racing to unlock every camo is an annual CoD tradition. Content creators stream for hours on end and use every unlock in the book to beat each other to the finish line. Modern Warfare 2 features four Mastery Camos and 51 weapons to level up.

If you want to unlock every camo for yourself, make sure to check out our guides on how to unlock Gold Camo and every other weapon skin in Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone streamer Skullface49 sacrificed sleep and became the first Modern Warfare 2 player to unlock the Orion Camo.

Activision The Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.

Skullface49 becomes first Modern Warfare 2 player to unlock Orion Camo

Skullface49 shared his accomplishment on Twitter and said, “It’s been a long journey, and I want to thank everyone who stopped by and showed me some love. Back-to-back camo race champs.”

Unlocking the Orion Camo first requires unlocking every Base, Gold, Platinum, and Polyatomic Camo. There are over 180 Base Camos and four Base Camo challenges per weapon.

The Warzone streamer was live on Twitch for over 18 hours during one broadcast and won the race during a stream spanning over 24 hours.

To put it in perspective, Axis became the first person to unlock every camo in CoD vanguard, and it took him over three weeks of playtime.

Modern Warfare 2 changed the camo unlock process, so it is hard to make a one-for-one comparison, but Skullface49 deserves a pat on the back for his dedication.

Skullface said he plans on making multiple videos to help others unlock every MW2 weapon skin, so make sure to keep an eye on his YouTube channel.