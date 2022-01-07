Warzone streamer IceManIsaac calls for “severe” hackers to face jail time

In light of Activision-Blizzard’s lawsuit against a Call of Duty: Warzone cheat provider, streamer IceManIsaac is calling for legislation to be passed that would allow hackers to be sent to jail.

If you play Warzone without cheating, you probably don’t like those who do. And if you play the game practically full-time, like IceManIsaac, you might really dislike those who hack.

As such, the Ice Man was very glad to hear the news of Activision-Blizzard’s lawsuit against popular Warzone cheat website EngineOwning. He didn’t stop there, though, as news of the possible financial punishments wasn’t quite enough.

Instead, Isaac wants the United States of America to make egregious acts of cheating in video games punishable by incarceration. He also explained why this is reasonable and who it would be reserved for.

Warzone streamer calls for hackers to face jail time

The "jail time" inclusion would obviously be reserved for severe cases. Jails are overcrowded and abused as is. It'd have to be an exceptional case to deserve hard time, but if you're caught cheating in cash tournaments you can get locked up like any other fraud/thief/con 🤷‍♂️ — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) January 5, 2022

In case you need context, EO are one of the biggest Warzone cheat providers and have made a lot of money off of their hacks. On January 4, it was revealed that Activision are finally going after the hack website in court.

Financially, Isaac supported the lawsuit’s goals, noting that he hopes Activision can “take every last penny these cheat devs own.”

As mentioned earlier, he’s also interested in seeing further punishment. Noting South Korea’s laws, which put an Overwatch hack developer in prison back in 2018, Isaac suggested that the US should follow suit.

Expanding on the hopes to get hackers in jail, Isaac explained that “inclusion would obviously be reserved for severe cases.” Noting players who get “caught cheating in cash tournaments,” the streamer thinks that behavior is bad enough to warrant time behind bars.

The argument is an interesting one, as many in the replies think jail time is too extreme a punishment for people casually cheating in games.

Still, Isaac’s elaboration that jail would only be reserved for “severe” hackers – such as those who cheat during prized tournaments – did earn some support. Overall, everyone seems to agree that it would most certainly be a strong way to discourage cheaters.