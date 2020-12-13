 Warzone star BobbyPoff reveals changes he wants for Season 1 & beyond - Dexerto
Warzone star BobbyPoff reveals changes he wants for Season 1 & beyond

Published: 13/Dec/2020 1:15

by Theo Salaun
bobbypoff call of duty warzone black ops cold war season 1
Twitter, @BobbyPoff / Activision

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone

BobbyPoff was Call of Duty: Blackout’s top player before emerging as one of Warzone’s best. Now, he’s explaining how he thinks the battle royale needs to change in Black Ops Cold War Season One to stay ahead.

Known as the “Scarf Lord,” BobbyPoff has amassed a huge following across social media and Twitch for his top-tier Warzone gameplay. With an impressive Blackout pedigree, the scarved gunner is possibly more in tune than anyone with CoD’s evolution in the battle royale realm.

Given the amount of publicity, tournaments, and Twitch hype that Warzone has been receiving, Bobby remains cognizant of how the game can continue improving upon itself. With Fortnite and Apex Legends regularly pushing out updates, the BR space is crowded and Warzone fans do not want their title to lag behind.

In the gaming world, it’s been ages since CoD’s free-to-play title got an update. As such, the debut of Black Ops Cold War’s first season of integration is a pivotal one. In a CharlieIntel podcast, the Scarf Lord revealed three primary ways the game can continue to up the ante in Season 1 and beyond.

For mobile users, segment begins at 24:50.

More Verdansk map changes and seasonal Warzone events

Although BobbyPoff is obviously a big fan of what Infinity Ward and Activision have done with Warzone, he believes that the devs can take a cue from Epic Games’ success with Fortnite moving forward.

“I hope there’s more holiday events, kind of like what Fortnite has done,” he said. “Fortnite has honestly paved the way for battle royales … They need to do a better job of more consistent updates, maybe more game events.”

Essentially, he suggests that events like Halloween’s “Haunting of Verdansk” need to be more frequent to continue pulling in attention. Furthermore, instead of saying that devs need to collaborate on nostalgic maps like Epic Games did with Halo’s “Blood Gulch,” he could see them bringing in classic CoD maps like Modern Warfare 2’s Wasteland.

wasteland modern warfare 2
Activision
Modern Warfare 2’s Wasteland map could fit perfectly in Verdansk.

Consistently address Warzone hackers

Unsurprisingly, another major issue that BobbyPoff believes Activision need to focus on is the issue of hackers in the game: “You see how much money this company makes, it’s like why can’t they just invest a little of this money that they’ve earned into just making everyone more happy?”

Anti-cheats appear complicated to perfect, as hackers routinely find workarounds, but the streamer argues that they need to be routinely instilled so that popular players don’t become discouraged.

R9-0 Dragon's Breath in Warzone.
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)
The Dragon’s Breath is one of the most effective weapons when getting up close and personal.

Don’t allow the Warzone meta to get stale

Lastly, the Scarf Lord echoes the community in believing that the meta needs to be changed with increased frequency to avoid overpowered guns becoming mainstays for too long. 

“There have been a couple of metas so far in Warzone right now that they just take so long to change. Like with the R9 [R9-0 Shotgun with Dragon’s Breath fire rounds] especially right now, they’ve known this has been an issue for months. I wish they would be more quick to change some of those things.”

This is an issue that much of the CoD community are concerned with, as they find the Dragon’s Breath R9-0 shotgun to be an annoying regularity on Verdansk. If BobbyPoff gets his wish, then BOCW Season 1 will mean the departure of the dreaded “Doof Doof” from Verdansk’s most popular weapons.

Entertainment

6-year-old “banned” streamer RowdyRogan confirms Warzone ban was staged

Published: 12/Dec/2020 16:08 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 17:54

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: RowdyRogan

Share

TikTok Twitch Warzone

Young internet personality RowdyRogan and his family have confirmed that their highly-publicized bans from Warzone and TikTok were part of an elaborate stunt.

In a YouTube video uploaded to RowdyRogan’s YouTube channel, the family confirmed growing speculation that the youngster’s ban from Warzone was part of their submission to Faze5’s latest Top 20 challenge, which instructs finalists to make a “viral video”.

They vlogged the entire process of the stunt, from the moment RowdyRogan appeared to think of the idea himself, to the moment that their “ban” played out on Twitch.

When RowdyRogan suggested a “ban” for the viral video challenge, his mom predicted that “people are going to go nuts” – and recent days have shown that she was definitely right.

In the final moments of the video, the youngster’s mom and dad both addressed the camera. While RowdyRogan’s dad acknowledged that “some people won’t be happy” when they find out that this was a stunt, he nonetheless thanked fans for their “phenomenal” support.

Explaining their reasoning for going ahead with the challenge, RowdyRogan’s mom explained said they wanted to show Faze that “the world was ready” for young gamers like her son, and also suggested that RowdyRogan getting to be part of the Faze Clan could “open the gate for young gamers”.

Both parents also thanked Activision for their support and apologised for the backlash they had received from fans in the wake of their son’s “ban”.

How did it all start?

Fans were shocked when the Call of Duty prodigy had his Warzone account banned in the middle of a stream with his father, Harry Drew, on December 9.

While his father vowed to get his account back, with a #FreeRogan hashtag circulating among fans on social media, it appeared that the young star’s TikTok account, which had a 60k-strong following, also bit the dust.

Although plenty of fans rallied around RowdyRogan and his father after the shocking ban on his Warzone account was instated, some fans were more skeptical, theorizing that the youngster’s ban and the attention around it was all part of Faze5’s challenge. Well, it seems like they were right all along!

It remains to be seen whether this stunt was enough for RowdyRogan to pass Faze Jarvis’ challenge.