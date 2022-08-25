Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs Villains event explained: Faction Tokens, free rewards, more

With Warzone Season 5 now in effect, so too is the limited-time Heroes vs Villains event. From how to earn new Faction Tokens to a look at the free rewards on offer, here’s a full rundown on all there is to know.

As Warzone’s Pacific era begins to wind down, the fifth and final season has introduced a range of new content. While the likes of map changes and new weapons are sure to steal the show early on, a unique limited-time event is well worth your attention.

Just by playing well in any given mode, you’ll be able to progress the Heroes vs Villains event. Depending on which side you choose to support, an array of fresh rewards will be yours to claim.

So from a breakdown of said rewards and how to earn them, to the key dates you’ll need to remember, here’s everything you need to know about Warzone’s Heroes vs Villains event.

As the Warzone Season 5 patch rolled out on August 24, the Heroes vs Villains event went live immediately. It’s scheduled to run for three weeks in total, through until Wednesday, September 14.

This gives everyone plenty of time to drop in and start making some progress. Even if you only have a limited amount of time in which to play during the event, you should be able to get everything done in just a few hours.

Warzone Heroes vs Villains event: Faction Tokens

Throughout the Heroes vs Villains event, you can earn Faction Tokens just by killing enemies and looting crates around the map. If you’re playing in the Operation Last Call mode, these Tokens can then be exchanged at Buy Stations for explosives or defusal kits to help win the match.

Piling up funds and buying as many of these specific items is the key to earning points extremely fast and claiming the new event rewards for yourself.

Activision The Heroes vs Villains event is in the background to start Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs Villains event: Free Rewards

To reward you for your effort during the Heroes vs Villains event, five exclusive rewards are up for grabs. Just by playing Warzone, earning Faction Tokens, and accumulating points, you’ll be able to unlock the following items:

1,500 points: Earns either the Hero or Villain Insignia emblem

15,000 points: Earns the Chop Chop gesture

37,500 points: Earns either the Hero’s Mark or Villains Mark weapon charm

75,000 points: Conflict Spike weapon blueprint for the Ice Axe melee weapon

150,000 points: Earns either the Heroes Hand or Villains Vengeance MP40 blueprint

Moreover, just be engaging with the event, all players will be given a unique weapon Blueprint at the conclusion of the event. As a final added bonus, those on the winning side of the Heroes vs Villains battle will also be gifted a handful of Battle Pass Tier Skips.