MW3 & Warzone WWE Summerslam event: Start date and rewards

The Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone WWE Summerslam event will include some exclusive content for those keenly awaiting its arrival. Here is everything you need to know, including dates and rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s collaboration with WWE is about to get even more thrilling, with a host of wrestling-themed rewards and cosmetics set to drop in line with the next major WWE Pay-Per-View, Summerslam.

CoD devs have confirmed that the WWE crossover will introduce Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes into the game as new Operator skins, however, even more drops will be included via the upcoming MW3 & Warzone x Summerslam event.

Article continues after ad

For those eager to get their hands on even more WWE-themed content, here is everything you need to know about this upcoming MW3 and Warzone event.

The WWE Summerslam x MW3 & Warzone event will arrive on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and end on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

MW3 and Warzone players will have exactly a week to unlock as many of the WWE rewards and drops as they can, according to a blog post confirming the collaboration.

Article continues after ad

How to take part in the WWE Summerslam event in CoD

While the developers have yet to reveal exactly what tasks will be included as part of the week-long event, the announcement blog outlines that the SummerSlam event will involve “completing challenges across all game modes.”

Article continues after ad

In particular, Slam Deathmatch, a new mode that encourages players to “wrestle up your finest Finishing Moves” on downed enemies to secure the kill, will be featured heavily throughout the week-long event.

MW3 & Warzone WWE Summerslam rewards

Activision The new Slam Deathmatch mode will reward players for flashy finishers

The main rewards for the upcoming WWE event have yet to be confirmed but the big prize for completing every challenge will be a new Operator skin. What or who this skin will be is still unknown, but we’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.

Article continues after ad

Regarding other rewards up for grabs, the following will be included in the event.

Calling Cards

Decals

Double XP Tokens

Emblems

Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Charms

Weapon Stickers

And that’s everything you need to know about the WWE Summerslam x MW3 & Warzone event. We’ll be sure to update you here with specific challenge details once the event goes live.