How to unlock RA 225 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5

Wondering how you can unlock the RA 225 in Warzone and Vanguard? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this new SMG.

The RA 225 joins the Valois Revolver in the Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 update, giving players yet another close-range option. This SMG boasts a fast fire rate and speedy handling, which makes it perfect for shredding through enemies in an instant.

If that wasn’t enough, the RA 225 is also highly customizable and can be kitted out for power, handling, and accuracy. Whether it has what it tasks to dethrone the Armaguerra 43 as the best Warzone SMG remains to be seen.

However, if you wish to know how you can unlock the game’s RA 225 in Season 5, then our unlock guide has everything you need to know.

How to unlock the RA 225 in Warzone & Vanguard

Activision The RA 225 is the latest SMG that will be added to Warzone.

In order to unlock the RA 225 in both Warzone and Vanguard, players will need to level up the Season 5 Battle Pass, which goes live on August 24. While Activision has yet to officially reveal what tier the RA 225 will unlock at, it’s currently speculated that players will need to reach either tier 15 or 31.

After all, this is when previous seasonal weapons have been unlocked. The official Call of Duty blog gave the following description for this new SMG:

“This lightweight SMG boasts a fast fire rate and quick handling, perfect for shredding enemies in close to midrange battles — if you can manage its upward kick. It’s great for objective play in tight areas, though you may want to pair it with a heavier-damage-dealing weapon when more firepower is needed.”

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about unlocking the RA 225 in Warzone and Vanguard. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.