MW3 & Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event: Start date, all rewards and challenges

When Season 4 Reloaded of MW3 dropped, the Vortex Mosh Pit playlist returned for a limited time and with it came the Vortex Death’s Lair event. So, here is everything you need to know about it.

Season 4 Reloaded brought a lot to the table, with Incline joining as a core map and various other Playlists and events coming to the game.

One of the playlists that returned was the Vortex Most Pit, with Das Gross (a mutated version of Das Haus), joining the map pool.

Now that the Vortex Death’s Lair event is here, here is all you need to know about its start dates, rewards, and challenges.

The MW3 and Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event will start on July 10, 2024, and will end on July 24.

This should give players a solid two weeks to complete all the challenges and gain all the rewards from the event.

MW3 & Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event: All rewards and challenges

In the Vortex Death’s Lair event, players can earn 10 free rewards, including a Weapon Blueprint. Below is a list of all the rewards and the challenges.

Reward Multiplayer Challenges Zombies Challenges Warzone Challenges Double XP Token Get 10 Operator Multikills Kill two enemies with a single shot 10 times In Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using Assault Rifles Can’t Die, Must Party Emblem Get 40 Operator Kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perked equipped Get 75 Kills with a Melee weapon with Aether Shroud is Active In Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using SMGs Death at High Noon Charm Get five Operator Kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope Equipped on a Sniper Get 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped Sniper In Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Bounty Contracts See You Soon Weapon Sticket Get five Operator Double Kills with a Launcher Kill 15 Mimics In Warzone Plunder, get five Operator Kills using Sniper Rifles Double Weapon XP Token Get 20 Operator Backstab Kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk Equipped

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMG In Warzone Plunder, get five Operator Kills using Shotguns Battle Pass Tier Skip Get three Operator One Shot On Kills with a shotgun in one life five times Get 200 One Shot One Kill with a Pack-A-Punched Sniper In Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Most Wanted Contracts Put ‘Em Up Large Decal Perform 10 Operator Executions See You Soon Weapon Sticker In Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using Battle Rifles Double Battle Pass XP Token Get 25 Operator Kilsl with Throwing Knives or Melee Weapons Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives In Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using Battle Rifles Four Horseman, One Winner Calling Card Spot 20 Operator with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades Get 200 Kills with Jugger-Nog active In Warzone Resurgence, complete one Big Bounty Contract

To earn one of the rewards, you’ll need to complete one of the three mode-specific challenges.

Once you completed all the challenges required, you can unlock the Press “F” SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint.

When it comes to trying to do it as fast as possible, doing the Warzone challenges may be your best bet. Many of the challenges are centered around using different gun types and killing enemies, which is quite straightforward.