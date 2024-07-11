GamingCall of Duty

MW3 & Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event: Start date, all rewards and challenges

Jeremy Gan
Call of Duty Vortex Most Pit imageActivision

When Season 4 Reloaded of MW3 dropped, the Vortex Mosh Pit playlist returned for a limited time and with it came the Vortex Death’s Lair event. So, here is everything you need to know about it.

Season 4 Reloaded brought a lot to the table, with Incline joining as a core map and various other Playlists and events coming to the game.

One of the playlists that returned was the Vortex Most Pit, with Das Gross (a mutated version of Das Haus), joining the map pool.

Now that the Vortex Death’s Lair event is here, here is all you need to know about its start dates, rewards, and challenges.

MW3 & Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event: Start date

The MW3 and Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event will start on July 10, 2024, and will end on July 24.

This should give players a solid two weeks to complete all the challenges and gain all the rewards from the event.

MW3 & Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair event: All rewards and challenges

In the Vortex Death’s Lair event, players can earn 10 free rewards, including a Weapon Blueprint. Below is a list of all the rewards and the challenges.

RewardMultiplayer ChallengesZombies ChallengesWarzone Challenges
Double XP TokenGet 10 Operator MultikillsKill two enemies with a single shot 10 timesIn Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using Assault Rifles
Can’t Die, Must Party EmblemGet 40 Operator Kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perked equippedGet 75 Kills with a Melee weapon with Aether Shroud is ActiveIn Warzone Battle Royale, get three Operator Kills using SMGs
Death at High Noon CharmGet five Operator Kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope Equipped on a SniperGet 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped SniperIn Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Bounty Contracts
See You Soon Weapon SticketGet five Operator Double Kills with a LauncherKill 15 MimicsIn Warzone Plunder, get five Operator Kills using Sniper Rifles
Double Weapon XP TokenGet 20 Operator Backstab Kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk Equipped
Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMGIn Warzone Plunder, get five Operator Kills using Shotguns
Battle Pass Tier SkipGet three Operator One Shot On Kills with a shotgun in one life five timesGet 200 One Shot One Kill with a Pack-A-Punched SniperIn Warzone Battle Royale, complete two Most Wanted Contracts
Put ‘Em Up Large DecalPerform 10 Operator ExecutionsSee You Soon Weapon StickerIn Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using Battle Rifles
Double Battle Pass XP TokenGet 25 Operator Kilsl with Throwing Knives or Melee WeaponsGet 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing KnivesIn Warzone Resurgence, get three Operator Kills using Battle Rifles
Four Horseman, One Winner Calling CardSpot 20 Operator with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field UpgradesGet 200 Kills with Jugger-Nog activeIn Warzone Resurgence, complete one Big Bounty Contract

To earn one of the rewards, you’ll need to complete one of the three mode-specific challenges.

Once you completed all the challenges required, you can unlock the Press “F” SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint.

When it comes to trying to do it as fast as possible, doing the Warzone challenges may be your best bet. Many of the challenges are centered around using different gun types and killing enemies, which is quite straightforward.

