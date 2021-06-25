Warzone Season 4 update makes FiNN LMG completely useless again

The return of an old bug in Warzone Season 4 update has made the FiNN LMG completely unusable, forcing LMG fans to ditch the gun completely.

Warzone is certainly no stranger to the weird and wacky world of game-breaking bugs. From crazy teleporting trucks to the various map exploits, it seems every new update brings back some age-old problems. While Season 4 introduced three new weapons, POIs, and Gulag changes – the update has also seen the return of the FiNN LMG bug.

Not only does this frustrating issue stop players from seeing what they’re aiming at, but it also takes up a large portion of the screen. This essentially makes the FiNN completely unusable in both Warzone and the game’s standard multiplayer. With no news on an official fix, fans aren’t happy to see this glitch appear once again.

FiNN bug returns in Warzone Season 4

Nape33 posted their frustration on the official Modern Warfare Reddit page, where they explained their frustrations. “What happened to this gun? I started playing this game again today after a couple of months of break and I realized you can’t even see what you’re aiming at, even when I press the aim button.”

The screenshot shows the FiNN taking up a large portion of the screen, completely blocking the player’s view. This obviously makes spotting and gunning down your enemies impossible, unless they happen to stray into your bullets in close-quarter firefights.

Many players believe that the Season 4 update is to blame for the Chainsaw attachment bug appearing, but quite what caused this issue remains to be seen.

Hopefully, Raven Software can release a fix for the FiNN soon, but for now, it’s best to avoid using this LMG if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths. In meantime, considering giving our MG 82 loadout a go to grab some lightning-fast LMG kills.