 Warzone Season 4 trailer hints at return of minigun helicopter to Verdansk - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone Season 4 trailer hints at return of minigun helicopter to Verdansk

Published: 11/Jun/2021 15:37

by Connor Bennett
Adler in Warzone using the minigun helicopter
Activision

Share

Warzone

Some eagle-eyed Warzone fans spotted the Attack Helicopter making a return in the Warzone Season 4 trailer, but will it actually take to the skies again?

Since Warzone launched over a year ago, vehicles have played a huge role in the battle royale, especially in games on Verdansk.

The Verdansk map is so huge, a vehicle is usually needed at some point, especially if the circle doesn’t favour you or your teammates.

Previously, the Attack Helicopter, the chopper that has a minigun on the side, was a popular choice with players but it’s been removed twice before because it can help players turn invisible. However, when Season 4 rolls around, it might make a return.

Advertisement

warzone season 4 new gulag map poi weapon more
Activision
Season 4 is set to be full of new content for Warzone.

In the trailer for the new season, which revealed a new POI in the form of Satellite, Hijacked being used as the Gulag, a Nail Gun weapon, and a new Operator, the helicopter could be seen shooting at players.

It only appeared for a brief few seconds, but it was enough to spark rumors that, finally, it could be in action and players might be able to fly it again.

As of now, however, that’s unconfirmed. The devs could have simply used the chopper in their trailer to make it look even more spectacular than usual, just like it was in the 80’s Action Heroes trailer.

Advertisement

Related News

On top of that, some players noted that a bike that was used in the trailer could also play a part in Warzone. Eight new vehicles were leaked for Warzone back in April, but the bike wasn’t one of them, so it’s an interesting addition.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but the Warzone devs will have had more than enough time to address the chopper issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement