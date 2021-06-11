Warzone Season 4 trailer hints at return of minigun helicopter to Verdansk - Dexerto

Some eagle-eyed Warzone fans spotted the Attack Helicopter making a return in the Warzone Season 4 trailer, but will it actually take to the skies again?

Since Warzone launched over a year ago, vehicles have played a huge role in the battle royale, especially in games on Verdansk.

The Verdansk map is so huge, a vehicle is usually needed at some point, especially if the circle doesn’t favour you or your teammates.

Previously, the Attack Helicopter, the chopper that has a minigun on the side, was a popular choice with players but it’s been removed twice before because it can help players turn invisible. However, when Season 4 rolls around, it might make a return.

In the trailer for the new season, which revealed a new POI in the form of Satellite, Hijacked being used as the Gulag, a Nail Gun weapon, and a new Operator, the helicopter could be seen shooting at players.

It only appeared for a brief few seconds, but it was enough to spark rumors that, finally, it could be in action and players might be able to fly it again.

As of now, however, that’s unconfirmed. The devs could have simply used the chopper in their trailer to make it look even more spectacular than usual, just like it was in the 80’s Action Heroes trailer.

A new threat is coming from above… 🛰 Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th. pic.twitter.com/3KOPMQ1Bpq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 10, 2021

On top of that, some players noted that a bike that was used in the trailer could also play a part in Warzone. Eight new vehicles were leaked for Warzone back in April, but the bike wasn’t one of them, so it’s an interesting addition.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but the Warzone devs will have had more than enough time to address the chopper issues.