Warzone leaker claims 8 new vehicles are coming soon - Dexerto

A Warzone leaker has claimed to reveal a bunch of new vehicles that should be coming to the battle royale in the future, including a police car like H1Z1 used to have.

Given the size of the maps that battle royales have, it’s pretty common to see developers start adding vehicles to help with mobility.

The vehicles have become a staple of Warzone as they’re not just used for mobility, they’re pretty good weapons in themselves too – even if the Big Bertha truck does annoy players who stick primarily to solo matches.

Despite the integration of Black Ops Cold War, the vehicles are still the same as the ones that launched with Modern Warfare. However, that could change if a new leak is to be believed.

Warzone new vehicles leak

It comes from reliable leaker ZestyLeaks, who has been dropping some information about the potential changes to Verdansk, as well as some weapons that we might see in the future too.

According to the leaker, there are eight new vehicles in the works for Warzone, including Police Car, a van, and a Fast Attack Vehicle with a mounted LMG.

Additionally, there are vehicles listed with a codename, like Big Bird, that seemingly refers to a new helicopter rather than a plane. The ‘Big Bird’ callsign is used in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare for a transporter helicopter that’s similar to one found in the middle of the map Crash.

"Enter Personel Transport"✅ These COULD be coming with the new map! Like & Retweet👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/535Jv9CQME — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 7, 2021

🚨UPCOMING WARZONE VEHICLE🚨 I was originally told that a "Light FAV" was coming to Warzone soon by @VanguardIntel. In the latest update, I found a preview image of the vehicle! It looks to be the Dune FAV from the Cold War MP Trailer, but with a mounted MG! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/kGZuFvKwpf — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

The codename ‘Medical Transport’ would seemingly just be an ambulance too, with the leaker noting that was originally cut from the crop of Warzone vehicles.

ZestyLeaks does not say outright as to when these vehicles will arrive, but if Verdansk is going to undergo a massive change like leaks suggest, Season 3 could mark the start of the shake-up.

As reliable as the leaker has been, it’s worth taking things with a pinch of salt until you’re joyriding around the map in one and escaping enemy fire. Raven Software could scrap one or two following testing.