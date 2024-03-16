CoD Warzone Mobile’s newest trailer just dropped and fans love it

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile has just released the latest teaser trailer for the game and fans are praising how “beautiful” it looks.

Call of Duty fans have been impressed by what they’ve seen of Warzone Mobile. The game echoes the spirit of the original Warzone, which skyrocketed in popularity back in 2020 during the pandemic.

Warzone Mobile was first announced at the height of the game’s popularity — so, fans have been waiting a while. But now the latest trailer has been revealed, and there’s plenty to be excited about when the game officially drops on March 21.

The trailer reveals exciting features, like the ability to cross-level weapons across PC, console, and mobile versions of the game, and sees a return of vertical UI elements. But the real highlight is the glimpse fans got of Verdansk.

“Verdansk looks so beautiful,” the popular Warzone content account, ModernWarzone, captioned their repost of the video.

“I have got a feeling a lot of people in the Warzone player base will shift to Warzone Mobile to get back to the much beloved Verdansk,” one fan opined after seeing the new visuals.

The classic Warzone map appears almost identical to how it looked in the PC version of the game. The impressive graphic display is a promising sign for fans worried the chaos of Warzone’s gameplay wouldn’t hold up on mobile devices.

Activision Rebirth Island is another OG map which will be returning in Warzone Mobile.

“A new era in mobile is finally here!” was one fan’s enthusiastic response after viewing the trailer.

“I’m in shock with how good this looks,” another agreed.

Fans will get to see Verdansk in all its glory, and more, when Warzone Mobile launches on March 21.