Warzone Season 3 leak claims to reveal new operator & Verdansk destruction - Dexerto

A fresh Call of Duty: Warzone leak has claimed to reveal a new operator for Season 3, as well as some of the destruction that is in store for Verdansk.

The third season of Warzone in Black Ops Cold War is incredibly highly anticipated given all the rumors about it bringing map changes. Previous rumors suggested that Verdansk would be no more, but that doesn’t look to be the case.

Instead, if new leaks are correct, players will be transported to a flashback version of Verdansk that will bring plenty of map changes, but it’ll still be based on Warzone’s original location.

Advertisement

Additionally, the new season will also bring changes to weapons, new cosmetics, as well as new characters, and if a new leak is to be believed, then we’ve already had a first look at the new operator.

The supposed leak comes from Reddit user HalfMileRoad, and though they have had their initial post of the image deleted, Call of Duty leaker Nanikos picked it up as well.

In the new image, a masked, blonde female character takes center stage. There’s no name for her, but she wouldn’t look out of place with the Shadow Company characters that we’ve seen in Warzone before.

Advertisement

The Warzone Season 3 logo sits just below the villainous-looking character, but what’s behind her is of interest too. It looks like she’s peering out of a destroyed building, as destroyed metal and beams can be seen hanging just behind her.

The image will, no doubt, spark further speculation about what’s in store for Season 3, given that the mysterious female might not fit with the supposed flashback theme of the update.

There’s no confirmation as of yet of whether or the leak is authentic, but given we’re only days away from the update, it won’t take long to find out either way.