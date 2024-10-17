When is Warzone Ranked Play coming back?

On October 17, Ranked Play was removed from both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, as the respective development teams gear up for the launch of Black Ops 6. But when exactly will Warzone ranked be back?

Ranked Play has been hugely successful in Warzone, despite a prominent hacking situation at the top end of the ranks.

While there have been some complaints from players that would like to see ranked play on the big map, there are still loads who grind it out every day in an attempt to beat their previous best ranks.

Now, though, before Black Ops 6 even arrives – let alone the new game being integrated into Warzone – ranked play has been removed. The question is how long for?

Warzone ranked in BO6 Season 1?

It has already been confirmed that developers Treyarch are aiming to get Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 during Season 1, although not necessarily at the launch of S1.

We expect the first season of new content to kick off a few weeks after the game first comes out. While the current Battle Pass timer ends on November 6, two weeks after, it will likely take another week or two for the new season to start. For that reason, it will likely be November 13 or 20.

The season usually lasts eight weeks, which would take us up to January 8 or 15, and Black Ops 6 ranked play could land anywhere in that time based on the current schedule.

This would lead most to believe that Warzone ranked would also drop around the same time, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed by Treyarch or Raven Software. So, there could still be a huge wait for Warzone ranked to come back.

It’s also not clear which map ranked play will be on: we’ve had Fortune’s Keep Ranked and Rebirth Island ranked, but could they instead put it on the new Area 99 map?

Alternatively, will they drop ranked alongside the re-release of Verdansk in Spring 2025?

There are still a lot of questions players have, but we’ll keep this page updated when we get updates.