Warzone pros tilted by new Ghost AMP63 loadout dominating tourneys

Call of Duty: Warzone has a new AMP63 loadout going around. And, after a $50,000 Customs tournament, the pros are absolutely sick of the pistol — which lets people grab Ghost off rip.

Until the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat drops with Call of Duty: Vanguard’s integration, private lobbies are the gold standard for Warzone tournaments.

Customs are great for level of play and the absence of hackers, but rulesets can be a source of controversy. In the past, weapons like the Gallo shotgun were divisive among pros — and a new situation is developing.

During the $50,000 Symfuhny Showdown, almost the entire lobby was using Ghost and that seemed to annoy many players.

Advertisement

As for why Ghost was so prevalent in first loadouts? It’s the AMP63 pistol that’s to blame.

Warzone’s best AMP63 loadout for Ghost setup

You can’t run Ghost with your first loadout unless there’s a great option at secondary weapon. Quietly, following nerfs to the game’s meta SMGs, the AMP63 has become that option.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 7.2” Task Force

Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition : STANAG 30 RND

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

While the gun’s ammo count still struggles, it has a deadly combination of damage and mobility.

The Agency Suppressor and Task Force barrel ensure the former, while the Tiger Team Spotlight and Serpent Wrap make it ideal for a speed demon.

Warzone pros tilted by Ghost AMP63 loadout

Ghost has no place in customs — रepullze (@Repullze) October 25, 2021

hey guys i say we remove ghost in customs so i’m not fighting teams sitting in corners with a amp63 cuz they have no gunny — OMiT Rivs (@Rivs2_) October 25, 2021

As you can see from tweets following the tournament, players weren’t thrilled with how things played out.

Advertisement

Talking about it on stream afterward, the first- and second-place finishers, Rated and Aydan, discussed how Ghost’s prevalence was annoying. But both agreed that it was the AMP63’s strength that made the strategy so viable.

So if you want to live life in secrecy, undetectable by Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs, this class is the one. No more Diamatti, no more RPG — the AMP63 has finally, in Season 6, found its place in the nightmares of Warzone players everywhere.