Warzone pros Symfuhny, TeeP & Jukeyz consider tourney boycotts until anti-cheat arrives

Published: 29/Jan/2021 23:36

by Theo Salaun
In light of ongoing struggles with hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone, some of the world’s best players — including Symfuhny, TeePee and Jukeyz — are considering tournament boycotts until Activision delivers a working anti-cheat.

Competitive integrity requires a fair playing field and that, especially among higher-skill lobbies, has not been the case in Activision’s battle royale. Despite numerous high-volume ban waves, Verdansk remains beset by cheaters using everything from wall hacks to aimbots.

For high-profile streamers, who also have the ever-looming nuisance of stream snipers to contend with, this situation can prove an infinitely frustrating one. Past playing casual matches, the frustration compounds when a cheater’s interference derails a chance at playing for money.

This has become the case for three of Warzone’s most renowned competitors, Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow and Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James. All three sit in the top 15 among earners from Verdansk’s tournaments and seem to consider the relentless presence of cheaters as a principal reason why they’re no longer committed to competing in tourneys.

Symfuhny, one of the most successful Warzone streamers around, grew so disincentivized with the game that he began dipping into variety content. In December and January, he skipped tournaments, opting to play games like Rust instead, to the point that he couldn’t retain a spot in our top 7 players for the month.

Having opted out of yet another big-bucks tournament (the $25K Code Red event), Sym explains precisely why he is “taking a break” from competing: “The amount of stress involved in the tournaments when there’s just cheaters left and right … it’s just not worth it.”

Jukeyz, a Warzone star despite playing in tournaments with rough ping from across the pond, did play in the $25K event — but then suggested he may no longer accept invites.

Citing a Warzone state of affairs derailed by cheating and stream snipers, the mechanically gifted competitor proffered that the community should “chalk all the tournament until something is done about it.”

And, lastly, while TeeP also competed in the tournament — he cryptically suggested that it might be his last. In response, DougIsRaw explained why his teammate likely felt that way.

Hoping to add “some light” to TeeP’s cryptic statement, Doug referenced Sym’s decision not to compete and claimed that Warzone “is in a terrible spot and no one seems to be doing anything about it.”

With the last major ban wave against cheaters coming months ago at the end of September 2020, it’s clear that Verdansk’s finest are growing increasingly frustrated with the issues impacting their battlefield. It remains to be seen how quickly, or effectively, Activision intends on addressing these problems.

CDL 2021 viewership rewards to include Cold War & Warzone Operator Skins

Published: 29/Jan/2021 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
If you’re a Call of Duty League fan and enjoy all of the in-game perks that come with the esport’s livestreams then you might be in luck, as 2021 CDL viewers should be getting Operator Skins as a reward in the near future just for watching the season unfold. 

Rewards are nothing new for watching CDL gameplay. Since the league’s debut, Activision have incentivized viewers to watch these livestreams by giving them cosmetic items that they can use in Call of Duty.

All of the rewards, however, are usually relatively minor. While the devs will give out a bigger item like a knife blueprint every once in a while, they usually stick to smaller things like stickers, sprays, emblems, etc. But for the 2021 season, that might be changing.

According to an interview with Sports Business Journal, Activision Blizzard Esports’ Chief Commercial Officer, Brandon Snow, says that the company is going to be offering “high-end” rewards, and, more specifically, Operator skins.

According to a new interview, fans might be getting higher end rewards like Operator skins for watching CDL streams.

While the interview doesn’t mention any game specifically, the planned Operator skins will almost certainly be for Black Ops Cold War, which would mean that they would be usable in Warzone as well.

Unfortunately, that’s where details end. While the interview mentions that these rewards will be given out based on how long you watch CDL livestreams, there’s nothing specific about how long you’ll need to watch or reward release dates.

Because Snow mentions that the skins are “high-end” rewards, it sounds like viewers will have to watch CDL livestreams for a while before they end up earning the goodies.

CDL fans are already able to get their hands on special rewards by watching livestreams.

Generally speaking, viewers have to put in a couple hours before they earn other items, so it can be assumed that the more exclusive rewards will take much longer to acquire.

This might mean that these ideas are in the pipeline and will come to fruition sometime later this season, rather than right around the corner. Of course, that’s pure speculation and there’s always a chance that big rewards could pop up sooner than later.