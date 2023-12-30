Warzone pro with $70k earnings exposed for cheating while twerking on stream

A Warzone player who claims they’ve earned more than $70,000 by playing in Warzone tournaments was exposed for using cheats on stream while twerking on their chair.

The widespread use of cheat software across multiple games has been an issue, especially in Warzone and MW3. And, though Ricochet anti-cheat has proven a bit more effective than competitors like The Finals, where extremely blatant cheating has been a problem, Warzone players still aren’t happy with where the game is.

Despite tens of thousands of cheaters getting banned, players still complain about seeing them in their matches. And an on-stream slip-up from an avid Warzone player has only added to the story.

While streamer Devinity was jumping up and down in their chair and twerking, red boxes appeared around characters in game when he wasn’t paying attention to the game. Ultimately, this exposed him for cheating and brought into question almost six figures’ worth of earnings.

Warzone streamer accidentally reveals their cheats

Without hard evidence, it can be really difficult to determine whether or not someone is cheating. Aside from detecting cheat software on their PC, someone who has strong game sense and awareness can seem to be cheating when they predict someone coming around a wall even if they aren’t.

The process of discovering players who are cheating in more subtle ways than a traditional aimbot can be incredibly difficult to identify, making the process of combatting cheats a difficult one.

Unless they just accidentally show their cheats on stream, that is.

While twerking on their chair, Devinity’s stream showed a faint yet very noticeable red box around an enemy that’d only be there if he used something like a wallhack.

He admitted to using the cheats a short time after but claimed that they were only installed on December 29, the day he was caught and that all of his prior Warzone wins were legitimate. Additionally, he stated on his profile that he’d won over $70k in Warzone before removing it after the news came out.

Seeing as he was caught using cheats, the prospect of taking him at his word that he just started using cheats today isn’t something the CoD community intends to do.

FaZe Snip3down, meanwhile, started the conversation of whether or not there should be legal consequences for someone like Devinity using cheats to win money.

It’s difficult to determine when he started using cheats, making it challenging to draw a clear line. This topic is likely to be revisited as cheating continues to be a persistent issue in Warzone and Call of Duty as a whole.