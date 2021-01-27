How to watch $25K Code Red Warzone tournament - stream, teams, bracket, format - Dexerto

Online tournament organizers BoomTV are hosting another one of their popular Code Red competitions – this time for a Call of Duty: Warzone event with lots of big-name content creators and competitive players.
- Code Red Warzone tournament takes place on Jan. 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET
- HusKerrs, Swagg, Aydan, TeePee all confirmed to be playing
- $25,000 prize pool – winning team gets $15K
How to watch Code Red Warzone – stream & schedule
Code Red is taking place on Thursday, January 28 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM GMT. It’s being streamed live on BoomTV’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.
Code Red Warzone confirmed players & teams
The tournament is slated to be composed of 16 duo teams, which means there will be a total of 32 players competing. BoomTV have not confirmed all of the competitors just yet, but the ones that have been announced are listed below:
- Aydan & Rated
- Tommey & Almxnd
- xUnrational & Finessen
- FaZe Dirty & Metaaphor
- Swagg & GDBooya
- HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo
Excited to announce our next #CodeRedLive $25k Warzone Tournament!
Ft.@HusKerrs @Tommey @aydan @TylerTeeP
+ Many more!
Thursday | 1 PM PST | 2v2s
Who needs an invite? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jv8ZY6tQS4
— BoomTV (@boomtvesports) January 25, 2021
Code Red Warzone bracket & format
- Double-elimination 2v2 bracket featuring 16 total teams
- Winners bracket matches are “best of 2” – duo with more points after two Warzone matches advances
- Losers bracket matches are “best of 1”
- Scoring format is 1 point per kill (no points for victories/placement)
- Matches will be played in online Warzone squads lobbies (Verdansk)
- $25,000 prize pool will be split between top-three teams
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $7,000
- 3rd: $3,000
NOTE: The bracket for this tournament has not yet been finalized, we will include it here once it’s available