 How to watch $25K Code Red Warzone tournament - stream, teams, bracket, format - Dexerto
$25,000 Code Red Warzone tournament ft HusKerrs, Aydan, Swagg – stream, teams, bracket

Published: 27/Jan/2021 23:44 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 0:46

by Albert Petrosyan
BoomTV

Online tournament organizers BoomTV are hosting another one of their popular Code Red competitions – this time for a Call of Duty: Warzone event with lots of big-name content creators and competitive players.

  • Code Red Warzone tournament takes place on Jan. 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET
  • HusKerrs, Swagg, Aydan, TeePee all confirmed to be playing
  • $25,000 prize pool – winning team gets $15K

How to watch Code Red Warzone – stream & schedule

Code Red is taking place on Thursday, January 28 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM GMT. It’s being streamed live on BoomTV’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Code Red Warzone confirmed players & teams

The tournament is slated to be composed of 16 duo teams, which means there will be a total of 32 players competing. BoomTV have not confirmed all of the competitors just yet, but the ones that have been announced are listed below:

  • Aydan & Rated
  • Tommey & Almxnd
  • xUnrational & Finessen
  • FaZe Dirty & Metaaphor
  • Swagg & GDBooya
  • HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo

Code Red Warzone bracket & format

  • Double-elimination 2v2 bracket featuring 16 total teams
    • Winners bracket matches are “best of 2” – duo with more points after two Warzone matches advances
    • Losers bracket matches are “best of 1”
  • Scoring format is 1 point per kill (no points for victories/placement)
  • Matches will be played in online Warzone squads lobbies (Verdansk)
  • $25,000 prize pool will be split between top-three teams
    • 1st: $15,000
    • 2nd: $7,000
    • 3rd: $3,000

NOTE: The bracket for this tournament has not yet been finalized, we will include it here once it’s available

Parasite reportedly set to join London Royal Ravens for CDL 2021 season

Published: 27/Jan/2021 19:59

by Theo Salaun
parasite london royal ravens
Midnight Esports / Twitter, @RoyalRavens

London Royal Ravens

Recent reports suggest that World Champion Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte is set to join the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens, as the CDL team struggles to overcome 2021 visa issues.

Sources have told Dot Esports’ Corey Davis that veteran CoD pro colloquially known as “Haggy” could soon be making his highly anticipated debut in the CDL. A professional competitor since 2011, Parasite couldn’t crack a CDL roster in 2020’s Modern Warfare seaon and was relegated to competing for various Challengers teams during the season.

Now, as the Royal Ravens deal with visa issues surrounding Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and the recently signed Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid, the team has elected to bring on a player already located in North America to avoid ping issues. 

Should the deal become official, this would put Parasite directly into a starting lineup for the foreseeable future depending on visa developments.

Zer0 London Royal Ravens CDL
MLG
London’s Zer0 is stuck on poor ping while visa issues prevent him from joining the team in the U.S.

According to reports, Royal Ravens have elected to sign Parasite after previous negotiations with WestR’s Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila fell through. With the team unable to sign the Challengers standout or get the aforementioned Zer0 and Afro into the United States, they’re apparently turning to the formerly scouted Parasite.

A 2013 world champion, Parasite nearly cracked London’s 2020 roster until the team opted to sign Rhys ‘Rated’ Price instead — who was subsequently benched and now plays Warzone for 100 Thieves.

A year later, visas allow Parasite his chance to assume a starting role in the league. Contract details remain nebulous, but Davis reports that the team has begun scrimming immediately with the new signee. 

London Royal Ravens hosting their home series event
Call of Duty League
The London Royal Ravens are looking to improve upon their above-average 2020 season.

This means that the team has about two weeks to practice, allowing a chance to improve upon a difficult 2-3 loss to the Paris Legion during the CDL Kickoff Classic. London’s first official match will be on February 14, when the team faces the Seattle Surge during the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

It’s unclear why PaulEhx declined the Royal Ravens offer, but some have speculated it’s because they were only putting forward a short-term contract. If so, then Parasite’s deal may be similarly temporary. Nonetheless, if the deal is finalized, London’s opening lineup should be set.

London Royal Ravens 2021 CDL Lineup (reported)

  • Sean ‘Seany’ O’Connor (Starter)
  • Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘Dylan’ Henderson (Starter)
  • Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte (Starter)
  • Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris (Substitute)
  • Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid (Substitute)

You can catch up on all of this offseason’s player signings and team changes with our CDL 2021 RosterMania hub.